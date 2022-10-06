Zilla parishad elections on 17 Oct

The zilla parishad elections will be held on 17 October, announced the Election Commission (EC).

The EC has also taken all necessary measures for a smooth, and impartial election, reads a press release.

The press release also says that the district administrations and the superintendents of police have been given directions in this regard.

Many media outlets have reported incidents of breaking the electoral code of conduct which have garnered the attention of the EC.

Many very important personnel have used their position of power to take part in electoral publicity, printed colourful posters and even printed photos of the leaders on the photos. All these break the code of conduct and the EC has assured that they will take necessary action after proper investigation in this regard.

The EC has asked everyone to follow the code of conduct and facilitate a smooth election.