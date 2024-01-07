Zero voter turnout at 19 centres in Khagrachhari

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 11:34 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A total of 19 polling centres in three upazilas of Khagrachhari witnessed zero presence of voters during the stipulated eight hours of voting, from 8am to 4pm, in the 12th national parliamentary elections held on Sunday. 

Of the centres, three were in Dighinala, five in Laxmichhari, and 11 in Panchhari upazilas.

The relevant assistant returning officers of the three upazilas made the disclosure around 8:30pm.

Dighinala Assistant Returning Officer and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mamunur Rashid said, "There were no voters in three centres in remote areas of the upazila, resulting in zero vote count at the end of the day."

The centres with zero presence of voters in Dighinala are – Nunchhari Governemnt Primary School, Jarulchhari Government Primary School and Baghaichhari No-2 Government Primary School.   

However, UNO Mamunur could not ascertain whether any vote has been cast through postal ballots in the three centres. The district administration might possess this information, he said.

Laxmichhari Upazila Assistant Returning Officer and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sultana Razia said there were no voters in five polling centres of the upazila on Sunday. The centres are—Bormachhari High School, Kutubchhari High School, Muktachhari High School, Futtachhari High School and Laximchhari High School.  

The Assistant Returning Officer and Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Panchhari, Anjan Das said in the upazila, only one vote was cast at a centre, and there were no voters in 11 centres.

On 12 December last year, Bipul Chakma, the former president of Pahari Chhatra Parishad supported by UPDF, was killed allegedly by a rival group in Panchhari's Pujgang. The organisation then called for a vote boycott to protest against the incident.

The total number of voters in Khagrachhari constituency was 5,15,419. Candidates from the Awami League, Trinamool BNP, Jatiyo Party and National People's Party were in the race.

