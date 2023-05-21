Zayeda's leaflet distributors picked up, alleges son Zahangir

Former mayor of the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Zahangir Alam has alleged that supporters of his mother, independent candidate in the upcoming city polls Zayeda Khatun, have been picked up for participating in publicity activities.

"Those who distributed my mother's leaflets near my house are being taken away. No one knows how they are being taken away and to where," he said at a press briefing at his Choydana residence in Gazipur on Saturday night, mentioning that no arrest has been made yet even after filing a case.

Expelled Awami League leader Zahangir, who was denied the mayoral nomination by the Election Commission for this year's GCC polls, further said that his mother Zayed Khatun's election campaigns faced obstructions in many ways since she received her electoral symbol on 9 May.

Having said that he is working as his mother's chief coordinator for the polls, Zahangir informed that meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) sent him two letters asking him to appear before its office on 21 and 22 May, when there are only three days left for campaigns.

As the Gazipur city election is scheduled for 25 May, Zahangir requested the city dwellers to stand by his mother in any situation, expressing his fears that he might be arrested.

At the press briefing, mayoral aspirant Zayeda Khatun said that her campaign activities came under attack in the city's Tongi area every time. "Those who were with us were attacked, and left bloodied".

Earlier in the day, Zahangir alleged that Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Advocate Azmat Ullah's followers carried out an attack on his mother's campaign near Tongi Rail gate.

Contacted, Tongi East Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ashraful Islam told The Business Standard that no such attack had happened.

"The two sides were in confrontation. The police removed both sides from the spot to avoid chaos," he said.