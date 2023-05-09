Zayeda Khatun hardly known to people of Gazipur

Politics

Noman Mahmud
09 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Zayeda Khatun hardly known to people of Gazipur

Noman Mahmud
09 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 10:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

After the nomination paper rejection of former Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Zahangir Alam, his mother Zayeda Khatun came to the limelight as the strongest rival of Awami League-backed candidate Azamat Ullah Khan in the next city polls.

Although the independent candidate has become highly talked about in the political arena, local voters are not very interested in her. They think Zayeda Khatun is just another name for Jahangir Alam.

Nurjahan, a resident from ward 32, told The Business Standard, "We don't know Zayeda Khatun as a person but the mother of Zahangir. She didn't do politics before, nor did she ever step out of her house. This is the first time she is contesting an election. Those who will vote for Zayeda will actually vote for Jahangir."

Another local named Kalam, Jahangir Alam's neighbour said he does not know Zayeda, nor has he heard of her before. 

Besides these two individuals, The Business Standard has spoken to at least 20 residents of different areas of the city over the past three days, none of whom know Zayeda Khatun as a person.

When contacted, Jahangir Alam talked to the media on behalf of her.

The Business Standard put forth a few questions to Zayda Khatun as a candidate which were answered by Jahangir, claiming to be her chief coordinator.

When she was referred to as new in politics, Jahangir Alam said, "She is not new, she is a 70-year-old woman. She has been working for people for 50 years. Although she didn't do it in person, she got his son to do the work."

He recognised her mother's contribution to his political career of becoming the upazila vice chairman, upazila chairman, city Awami League general secretary and the mayor. 

"She is my teacher, so the teacher is coming forward now and the student is with her, what is wrong here?"

When referred to locals' thoughts of Zayeda Khatun and Jahangir being the same name, the former city mayor said it's true. 

My mother said, "This city is mine. Just as the city needs to be protected, she says what her son has done, she came forward to continue it and do it better in the future."

Meanwhile, Jahangir Alam said that he has many dreams left for the city, which he wants to fulfill through his mother.

Even though the affidavit of Zayeda Khatun submitted to the Election Commission, no significant information was found.

The date of birth of this woman in the affidavit is 1 February 1962. Father's name is Samsul Islam and mother's name is Afatun. The permanent address is mentioned as Kanaiya, Gazipur Sadar, Gazipur. Her educational qualification was mentioned as self-educated. 

The occupation mentioned is business, from which she has shown an annual income of Tk3.45 lakh. She has shown Tk35 lakh in cash as movable assets and Tk50,000 in business and financial institutions. 

She also mentioned shares of TkTk2.50 lakh in Textile Composite Limited. Jahangir Alam's affidavit showed his share of Tk47.50 lakh in the same company.

Gold ornaments are shown at 30 tolas, electronic goods at Tk1.5 lakh, furniture at Tk1.20. There is no mention of immovable assets or any debt in the affidavit.

A total of 8 candidates are competing for the post of mayor in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation elections.

Locals say that if there is a fair election, Jahangir Alam's mother Zayda Khatun will be ahead of others in the vote battle.

Jahangir has been able to gain popularity among the city residents in a short period of time which will play a big role in keeping his mother Zayda Khatun ahead in this election.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gazipur City Corporation / Zahangir Alam / Zayeda Khatun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

11h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

12h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

14h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

2h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

2h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

3h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka