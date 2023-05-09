Zayeda Khatun hardly known to people of Gazipur

After the nomination paper rejection of former Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Zahangir Alam, his mother Zayeda Khatun came to the limelight as the strongest rival of Awami League-backed candidate Azamat Ullah Khan in the next city polls.

Although the independent candidate has become highly talked about in the political arena, local voters are not very interested in her. They think Zayeda Khatun is just another name for Jahangir Alam.

Nurjahan, a resident from ward 32, told The Business Standard, "We don't know Zayeda Khatun as a person but the mother of Zahangir. She didn't do politics before, nor did she ever step out of her house. This is the first time she is contesting an election. Those who will vote for Zayeda will actually vote for Jahangir."

Another local named Kalam, Jahangir Alam's neighbour said he does not know Zayeda, nor has he heard of her before.

Besides these two individuals, The Business Standard has spoken to at least 20 residents of different areas of the city over the past three days, none of whom know Zayeda Khatun as a person.

When contacted, Jahangir Alam talked to the media on behalf of her.

The Business Standard put forth a few questions to Zayda Khatun as a candidate which were answered by Jahangir, claiming to be her chief coordinator.

When she was referred to as new in politics, Jahangir Alam said, "She is not new, she is a 70-year-old woman. She has been working for people for 50 years. Although she didn't do it in person, she got his son to do the work."

He recognised her mother's contribution to his political career of becoming the upazila vice chairman, upazila chairman, city Awami League general secretary and the mayor.

"She is my teacher, so the teacher is coming forward now and the student is with her, what is wrong here?"

When referred to locals' thoughts of Zayeda Khatun and Jahangir being the same name, the former city mayor said it's true.

My mother said, "This city is mine. Just as the city needs to be protected, she says what her son has done, she came forward to continue it and do it better in the future."

Meanwhile, Jahangir Alam said that he has many dreams left for the city, which he wants to fulfill through his mother.

Even though the affidavit of Zayeda Khatun submitted to the Election Commission, no significant information was found.

The date of birth of this woman in the affidavit is 1 February 1962. Father's name is Samsul Islam and mother's name is Afatun. The permanent address is mentioned as Kanaiya, Gazipur Sadar, Gazipur. Her educational qualification was mentioned as self-educated.

The occupation mentioned is business, from which she has shown an annual income of Tk3.45 lakh. She has shown Tk35 lakh in cash as movable assets and Tk50,000 in business and financial institutions.

She also mentioned shares of TkTk2.50 lakh in Textile Composite Limited. Jahangir Alam's affidavit showed his share of Tk47.50 lakh in the same company.

Gold ornaments are shown at 30 tolas, electronic goods at Tk1.5 lakh, furniture at Tk1.20. There is no mention of immovable assets or any debt in the affidavit.

A total of 8 candidates are competing for the post of mayor in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation elections.

Locals say that if there is a fair election, Jahangir Alam's mother Zayda Khatun will be ahead of others in the vote battle.

Jahangir has been able to gain popularity among the city residents in a short period of time which will play a big role in keeping his mother Zayda Khatun ahead in this election.