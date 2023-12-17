Zaker Party will withdraw candidates from most of the seats, says party's secretary general

Zaker Party said it will withdraw candidates from most of the seats in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections, Shamim Haider, the party's secretary general said today.

"I will withdraw my nomination today. We have less than 10 candidates participating in the election," Zaker Party Secretary General Shamim Haider told The Business Standard on Sunday (17 December).

According to the election schedule announced, 17 December is the last date for withdrawing candidacy.

The party's chairman didn't submit any nominations.

When asked why the party is withdrawing from the election, Shamim Haider said, "We will tell everyone the details along with the reason very soon."

"We will keep the candidates in some seats and withdraw the nominations of the others."

In its first national election in 1991, two years after formation, the Zaker Party nominated 251 candidates, looking to compete with the big players, including the Awami League, the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islam. In terms of candidates, it was the top Islamist party in that election, surpassing Jamaat, which had 222 nominees.

Despite its lofty aspirations, the party faced a resounding defeat in its inaugural Jatiya Sangsad polls, failing to secure a single seat. Apart from the then party chief, the remaining 250 candidates forfeited their security deposits. Collectively, the candidates garnered just over 4 lakh votes.

The defeat, however, did not break the party's morale. In the next national election in 1996, it fielded 241 candidates, but to no avail. The party got 1.67 lakh votes with zero wins.

Since then, the party's nominations in national elections declined rapidly. In 2008, it only fielded 37 candidates and got 1.35 lakh votes. Almost all the candidates lost their security deposits.

In 2014, the party boycotted the national elections, following the footsteps of other major oppositions.

Compared to 2008, Zaker Party candidates more than doubled in the 11th JS polls in 2018. But history repeated and once again, it did not win a seat despite securing around one lakh votes. All candidates lost their security deposits.

With the 12th JS polls slated for next month, Zaker Party seems to have up its game, hoping for a charm.

It announced nominees for 218 seats, the third largest party in the polls. The Awami League and the Jatiya Party, which fielded candidates in 298 and 286 seats respectively.

"Our party has never won a seat in the parliament, but the father of our current chairman lost in 1991 and 1996 by falling prey to conspiracies. He lost only by a few thousand votes," Zaker Party General Secretary Rasul Izazul told The Business Standard.

In the 2008 election, Zaker Party Chairman Mostafa Amir Faisal contested in the Faridpur-4 seat and lost by a big margin of 87,336 votes against Awami League nominated candidate Begum Nilufar. Currently, AL Presidium member Kazi Zafurullah holds the seat.

This time, Amir Faisal won't be contesting in the election. Yet, the party hopes to make a good run in other seats.

"Our chairman Mustafa Amir Faisal is not running in the election due to personal reasons. However, we are hopeful that the rest of the candidates of our party will do well in this election," said Rasul Izazul.

Founded by Hashmatullah Faridpuri, widely known as Atroshi Pir, the Zaker party began its journey as Zaker Sangathan in 1987 and was officially launched in 1989 under its current name.