YouTube should be banned: AL lawmaker

Politics

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 04:38 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Awami League MP Nazim Uddin Ahmed has demanded to shut down YouTube in the country alleging that propaganda of various kinds is being spread through it.

He made the remarks on Monday while participating in a discussion on the thanksgiving motion of the president's speech in the National Parliament.

Earlier, the 16th parliamentary session began at 11:04 am today with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The Mymensingh-3 MP Nazim Uddin said, "I saw the news of Khaleda Zia dying on YouTube. I also saw that Sheikh Hasina is going to be deposed tomorrow and the army chiefs are being expelled. Where are all these propagandas that we see on YouTube coming from? This way only confusions are being created.

"We do not understand what the Ministry of Information is doing. I would second the ministry to ban YouTube if necessary as we cannot compromise with criminals and anti-independence entities."

The lawmaker further complained that the development work of schools, colleges and roads under his constituency has come to a standstill, citing the local contractors' claim that they did not get any money.

"Even development works costing Tk20 crore - mandatory allotment under the MP quota - has not been completed yet. If this continues, I will not be able to face the people during the next MP election which is due in just two years," he added.

