With the youth in mind, BNP plans final push

With bolstered morale following the new US visa policy, the BNP looks to accelerate its anti-government movement by mobilising new voters who were unable to cast their ballots in the last two national elections.

As part of this effort, the party will hold "youth rallies" in all divisional headquarters, involving Chhatra Dal, Juba Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal. Besides, there will be at least one significant event every week in June.

According to BNP sources, the first youth rally is scheduled to be held in Chattogram on 10 June, with subsequent gatherings planned to conclude before Eid-ul-Adha.

The party intends to culminate the youth rallies with a final event in Dhaka during the last week of June.

31-POINT OUTLINE

Govt formation based on national consensus

Resignation of govt

Dissolving parliament

An interim govt during polls

State reforms after election

BNP PROGRAMMES

First youth rally in Chattogram on 10 June

Various programmes commemorating Ziaur Rahman's death anniversary until 15 June

At least one significant event each week before Eid

BNP leaders believe the government lacks the courage to hinder the gathering of students and youths, fearing repercussions from the US after the new visa policy.

Therefore, the party is proceeding with its plan to place the "population stripped off voting rights" at the forefront of the movement through this youth rally, according to sources.

The aim is to raise awareness among the country's youths regarding their voting rights and actively involve them in the movement, igniting a renewed wave of agitation.

According to the Election Commission, the number of voters in 2008 was 8 crore 10 lakh, and this year it rose to 11 crore 91 lakh. BNP insiders say the party policymakers are targeting these 3 core 80 lakh new voters.

"Already a joint meeting took place among the top leaders of the three organisations," said Shahriar Haque Mazumder Shimul, assistant office secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

"Through mass gatherings in each division, this movement will deliver a strong message to the government. This youth rally will be the largest one ever in recent times."

The party is planning to hold various programmes commemorating Ziaur Rahman's death anniversary until June 15. Additionally, at least one significant event will be organised each week leading up to Eid.

After Eid, the party intends to initiate an "all-out" programme to press for the one point – ouster of the government.

Some BNP leaders have informed TBS that the final phase of the agitation programmes might take place in mid-June, depending on the circumstances. The party also has a separate plan for the final push in mid-July.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the party's secretary-general, however, said the movement to restore democracy has already entered its final stage with the government's fury diminishing.

Addressing a rally in the capital on Monday, he emphasised the need for a peaceful transition of the movement into a mass uprising.

Fakhrul further asserted that holding elections while Sheikh Hasina remains in power would not yield fair results, citing the precedents of the 2014 and 2018 elections.

He called for the dissolution of parliament and the national election under a caretaker government.

The recent announcement of a new visa policy for Bangladesh by the United States has resulted in increased participation of BNP leaders and activists in rallies across the country.

Under this policy, the US will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

The attendance at BNP rallies, including those in the capital, was remarkable on the 26th and 27th. When BNP members are targeted in different regions, counterattacks are also being witnessed. Overall, the activists' resolve appears to be strong.

The party policymakers believe that the government aims to buy time until the announcement of the national election schedule, after which there could be a crackdown on parties that will refuse to participate in the polls, potentially leading to the arrest of senior and mid-level leaders.

Furthermore, there has been a sudden surge in the number of "ghost cases" and arrests among BNP activists nationwide, said party leaders.

Apart from sudden attacks by Awami League activists on BNP programs, subsequent arrests by law enforcement, and the cancellation of bail have weakened BNP's organisational strength, they added.

31-point outline finalised

According to BNP sources, the party's high command has instructed leaders responsible for the capital to intensify the movement as the ruling Awami League has been shaken by the US visa warning, and it is now time to take a hard line.

During the final stages of the movement, various programmes like Dhaka siege, strikes, secretariat siege, or prime minister's residence siege may be issued. The grassroots have been notified to brace for any potential conflicts and violence.

If this movement is successful and the election is won, the BNP will go ahead with "state reforms" based on a 31-point outline finalised after meetings with like-minded parties and discussions at party forums.

There will be a "joint announcement" on this outline soon, especially proposing the formation of a pro-people government based on national consensus after the election.

Three issues have been given priority in the outline -- resignation of the government by dissolving the parliament, formation of an interim government during the election, and state reforms after the election.

The state reform plans will include consideration of amending Article 70, formation of bicameral parliament, balance of powers between the president and prime minister, and establishment of the Constitutional Court.

Although the outline of the state reform was finalised on Saturday, it was presented in the meeting of BNP's highest policy-making forum on Monday.

Leaders are mulling a "joint declaration" of the outline in the next few days, sources say.

"The government's time is up, and this movement may soon reach its culmination," Selima Rahman, standing committee member of BNP.

Plans of other parties

Other opposition parties have also planned for tougher programmes. Jamaat-e-Islami, for instance, has scheduled a rally at Baitul Mukarram on June 5, considering it a "test case."

The party is also prepared to handle any attacks or conflicts within the assembly. Additionally, its student wing Chhatra Shibir remains on high alert and ready to engage if unexpected circumstances arise, according to insiders.

Regardless of government permission, Jamaat has decided to proceed with the event on June 5, said Yasin Arafat, a member of Jamaat-e-Islami's Majlis-e-Shura, adding that it will be entirely peaceful.

Furthermore, Jubo Odhikar Parishad, the youth wing of Gono Odhikar Parishad, will hold a rally in the capital on May 9 to demand the "restoration of democracy and voting rights."

Besides, some other parties and platforms including LDP, Gonotontro Mancha, like-minded 11 parties, and the 12-party alliance are holding meetings to strengthen the movement and devise a chalk out an action plan for the coming month.