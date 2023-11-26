Youth dies after getting run over by truck during AL procession in Savar

The deceased Shakib, 22, is the son of Kiran Mia of the Chakulia area of Bangram union in Savar.

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

A young man died after being run over by a truck during a procession brought out by Awami League leaders in Savar celebrating State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman's nomination from the party for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

The accident took place in the Talbagh area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar on Sunday (26 November) evening.

The deceased Shakib, 22, is the son of Kiran Mia of the Chakulia area of Bangram union in Savar.

Enamur Rahman was nominated today by the ruling AL to contest for the Dhaka-19 seat for the third consecutive time.

Nayan Karkun, inspector (investigation) of Savar Model police station, said, "The young man was coming towards the house of Enamur Rahman on a bike to take part in a joyous procession. A truck hit the motorcycle on the highway in front of the house and the man died on the spot." 

Two other youths on the motorcycle were seriously injured and are being treated at a local hospital, he added.

Sheikh Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Savar Highway police station, said the body of the deceased has been recovered and further legal action is being taken.

Comments

