Xi Jinping sends letter to Shahabuddin, stands ready to work with the Bangladeshi president

UNB
24 April, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 01:38 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to Muhammed Shahabuddin on assuming office as the President of Bangladesh.

On behalf of the Government of People's Republic of China and its people as well as in his own name, Xi Jinping conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to President Shahabuddin.

Xi Jinping noted that China and Bangladesh are traditionally friendly neighbours. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always respected each other, treated each other as equals, and supported each other on issues concerning core interests, which has set an example of friendly coexistence and win-win cooperation between the countries.

The Chinese president said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Bangladesh relations, and stands ready to work with President Shahabuddin – to carry forward the time-tested friendship between the two countries, jointly enhance the Belt and Road Initiative, and keep promoting strategic partnership to better benefit the two peoples.

Xi Jinping also expressed his wishes for prosperity and happiness of the people of Bangladesh in the letter.

