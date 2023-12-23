Workers' Party pledges to tame prices, graft

The Workers' Party of Bangladesh has unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming national election, vowing to establish a non-communal Bangladesh and address concerns such as lowering commodity prices, combating corruption, and curbing money laundering.

The 28-point manifesto includes commitments to strengthen the Election Commission, prevent default loans, align labour laws with the ILO Convention, establish a permanent wage commission, and provide free medical treatment for workers, farmers, and impoverished people.

The party's politburo member Noor Ahmed Bakul presented the manifesto at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday.

Highlighting the aim to establish an exploitation-free socialist society grounded in democracy and secularism as enshrined in the constitution, he said, "We are unveiling a 28-point election manifesto to guarantee the rule of law, fundamental human rights, political, economic, and social equality, as well as freedom and justice for all citizens."

He added, "We are participating in elections both as part of the 14-party alliance and by fielding candidates separately. Twenty-three candidates from the party are contesting with our own symbol, the hammer, while two candidates are participating under the 14-party alliance with the boat."