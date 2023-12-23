Workers' Party pledges to tame prices, graft

Politics

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 10:23 pm

Related News

Workers' Party pledges to tame prices, graft

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 10:23 pm
Logo of the Workers&#039; Party of Bangladesh. Photo: BSS
Logo of the Workers' Party of Bangladesh. Photo: BSS

The Workers' Party of Bangladesh has unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming national election, vowing to establish a non-communal Bangladesh and address concerns such as lowering commodity prices, combating corruption, and curbing money laundering.

The 28-point manifesto includes commitments to strengthen the Election Commission, prevent default loans, align labour laws with the ILO Convention, establish a permanent wage commission, and provide free medical treatment for workers, farmers, and impoverished people.

The party's politburo member Noor Ahmed Bakul presented the manifesto at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Highlighting the aim to establish an exploitation-free socialist society grounded in democracy and secularism as enshrined in the constitution, he said, "We are unveiling a 28-point election manifesto to guarantee the rule of law, fundamental human rights, political, economic, and social equality, as well as freedom and justice for all citizens."

He added, "We are participating in elections both as part of the 14-party alliance and by fielding candidates separately. Twenty-three candidates from the party are contesting with our own symbol, the hammer, while two candidates are participating under the 14-party alliance with the boat."

Bangladesh / Top News

Workers Party of Bangladesh / Election manifestos / manifesto / JS polls / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

14h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

5m | Multimedia
Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

1h | Multimedia
EV giant BYD is bringing electric cars to Bangladesh

EV giant BYD is bringing electric cars to Bangladesh

3h | Multimedia
“It is possible to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity for 50 years from the coal of two mines”-Engineer Saleque

“It is possible to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity for 50 years from the coal of two mines”-Engineer Saleque

4h | Multimedia