Won't participate in JS election: Raushan Ershad

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 04:20 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 05:08 am

"In such a situation, it is not possible for me to participate in the election due to the underestimation of the party leaders,” said Raushan.

File photo of Raushan Ershad
File photo of Raushan Ershad

Raushan Ershad, the chief patron of the Jatiya Party and leader of the opposition in parliament, has decided not to participate in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls as party leaders have been 'undermined'.

Following a meeting with party leaders loyal to her at around 10:30pm Wednesday (29 November), Raushan read out the announcement to journalists at her Gulshan residence.

"I took part in the 2014 and 2018 elections in the interest of the country and democracy. I have welcomed the announcement of the schedule this time as well. I was preparing to participate in the election," she said.

She alleged that the party's tested leaders were not given nominations due to the non-cooperation of Chairman GM Quader and General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

"In such a situation, it is not possible for me to participate in the election due to the underestimation of the party leaders," said Raushan.

The opposition leader did not take any questions from journalists.

The deadline for filing of nomination is set to expire today (30 November) at 4:00pm. 

Earlier on Monday (27 November), the Jatiya Party fielded candidates for over 200 seats to contest nationwide in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election, announcing names for 287 seats.

Party leaders at the time said they aimed to field candidates in all 300 seats but acknowledged that in the end, there may be 2 to 1 seats left vacant.

The party had kept the Mymensingh-4 seat for chief patron Raushan, wife of party founder Hussain Muhammad Ershad, who did not collect any nomination papers amid a dispute with GM Quader, who is the brother of Ershad.

GM Quader has been nominated for Dhaka-17 and his wife Sharifa Quader has been nominated for Dhaka-18 constituency. Meanwhile, Mujibul Haque Chunnu has been nominated for Kishoreganj-3 constituency.

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election is slated for 7 January 2024.

