Won’t contest in elections under AL government anymore: Hero Alom

Politics

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 07:33 pm

Related News

Won’t contest in elections under AL government anymore: Hero Alom

"I was beaten thrice after contesting in elections as an independent candidate under this government," he said at a press briefing on Thursday (20 July).

TBS Report
20 July, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 07:33 pm
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected

Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam, an independent candidate of the recently held Dhaka-17 by-polls, has said he would not participate in any elections under the ruling Awami League-led government.

"I was beaten thrice after contesting in elections as an independent candidate under this government," he said at a press briefing on Thursday (20 July) after meeting with the head of Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police (DB) to identify those involved in the attack on him during the Dhaka-17 by-election outside a polling centre in Banani.

Hero Alom came to the spotlight in recent years after he began to contest in by-polls elections as an independent candidate. 

Referring to his election endeavours, Alom said he first contested in 2018 and was attacked. 

Then, he participated in the Bogura by-polls elections earlier this year, the result of which, he alleged, were manipulated.

"Lastly, I participated in the Dhaka by-polls. Here too, I was beaten," he said referring to the Dhaka-17 by-election. "I tried for fair elections so that voters can vote. But I got beaten. I will not go to elections under the AL-led government anymore."

Alom spoke to DB Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid for about an hour. He said he was called to identify the perpetrators involved in his attack. 

He said, "I'm grateful to the DB. They caught the attackers quickly, which I didn't expect. I thought the attackers were from a powerful party. They may not be caught.

"I could've died in the attack… I demand exemplary punishment to those who attacked me."

Meanwhile, questioning the Border Guard Bangladesh's (BGB) role during his attack last week, he said, "I sought help from BGB members who were in a vehicle in front of the centre when I was being attacked. But they did not get out of the car. When the policemen inside the centre came to know that independent candidate Hero Alom was being beaten, why didn't they come out? Rather they cooperated in the attack. This needs to be investigated."

Asked about the political identities of the perpetrators, Alom claimed that they were wearing boat seals. "Some of them were Awami League people, some were hired. Some were wearing Awami League badges. I don't know how many were actual members of the Awami League."

Refuting allegations that the attack was orchestrated by him with the help of his supporters, Alom said, "If my men were involved in the attack, law enforcers would have arrested my men. Those who have been arrested have been remanded. If they say they are my people on remand, then I will accept it."

Replying to a query about the possibility of a fair election under the current government, he said independent candidates will feel discouraged to participate in the elections in such circumstances.

"On one side, they are being beaten and on the other side, they are losing money (election deposits). On top of these, they are being sued. People won't go to elections under these circumstances."

The defeated independent candidate also said police failed to do their duty during the Dhaka-17 by-polls.

Alleging that the many fake votes were submitted during the election, he said, "I have video footage. Tk1,000 was given to (voters at) the polling stations. One has voted 50 times. They sent 12 and 13-year-old boys and girls to vote. They are neither voters nor their names are in the voter list."

Speaking about statements of the European and the United States regarding the attack on him during the Dhaka by-polls, Alom said, "I support this and see it as a very good thing. An unjust torture is taking place. People are dying. The Election Commissioner of Bangladesh may be able to tolerate it, but other countries are not the same. They can see that the Election Commission has failed."

Bangladesh / Top News

Hero Alom / election / Awami League government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

5h | Features
Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

12h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

13h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

3h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

7h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

13h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers