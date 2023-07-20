Won’t contest in elections under AL government anymore: Hero Alom

Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam, an independent candidate of the recently held Dhaka-17 by-polls, has said he would not participate in any elections under the ruling Awami League-led government.

"I was beaten thrice after contesting in elections as an independent candidate under this government," he said at a press briefing on Thursday (20 July) after meeting with the head of Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police (DB) to identify those involved in the attack on him during the Dhaka-17 by-election outside a polling centre in Banani.

Hero Alom came to the spotlight in recent years after he began to contest in by-polls elections as an independent candidate.

Referring to his election endeavours, Alom said he first contested in 2018 and was attacked.

Then, he participated in the Bogura by-polls elections earlier this year, the result of which, he alleged, were manipulated.

"Lastly, I participated in the Dhaka by-polls. Here too, I was beaten," he said referring to the Dhaka-17 by-election. "I tried for fair elections so that voters can vote. But I got beaten. I will not go to elections under the AL-led government anymore."

Alom spoke to DB Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid for about an hour. He said he was called to identify the perpetrators involved in his attack.

He said, "I'm grateful to the DB. They caught the attackers quickly, which I didn't expect. I thought the attackers were from a powerful party. They may not be caught.

"I could've died in the attack… I demand exemplary punishment to those who attacked me."

Meanwhile, questioning the Border Guard Bangladesh's (BGB) role during his attack last week, he said, "I sought help from BGB members who were in a vehicle in front of the centre when I was being attacked. But they did not get out of the car. When the policemen inside the centre came to know that independent candidate Hero Alom was being beaten, why didn't they come out? Rather they cooperated in the attack. This needs to be investigated."

Asked about the political identities of the perpetrators, Alom claimed that they were wearing boat seals. "Some of them were Awami League people, some were hired. Some were wearing Awami League badges. I don't know how many were actual members of the Awami League."

Refuting allegations that the attack was orchestrated by him with the help of his supporters, Alom said, "If my men were involved in the attack, law enforcers would have arrested my men. Those who have been arrested have been remanded. If they say they are my people on remand, then I will accept it."

Replying to a query about the possibility of a fair election under the current government, he said independent candidates will feel discouraged to participate in the elections in such circumstances.

"On one side, they are being beaten and on the other side, they are losing money (election deposits). On top of these, they are being sued. People won't go to elections under these circumstances."

The defeated independent candidate also said police failed to do their duty during the Dhaka-17 by-polls.

Alleging that the many fake votes were submitted during the election, he said, "I have video footage. Tk1,000 was given to (voters at) the polling stations. One has voted 50 times. They sent 12 and 13-year-old boys and girls to vote. They are neither voters nor their names are in the voter list."

Speaking about statements of the European and the United States regarding the attack on him during the Dhaka by-polls, Alom said, "I support this and see it as a very good thing. An unjust torture is taking place. People are dying. The Election Commissioner of Bangladesh may be able to tolerate it, but other countries are not the same. They can see that the Election Commission has failed."