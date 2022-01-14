Won’t boycott polls at last moment: Taimur

Politics

Md Jahidul Islam
14 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Won’t boycott polls at last moment: Taimur

Taimur said the people are supporting him this year as they no longer want to bear the burden of excessive taxes

Md Jahidul Islam
14 January, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 10:12 pm
Taimur Alam Khandaker. Photo: Collected
Taimur Alam Khandaker. Photo: Collected

Taimur Alam Khandaker, independent mayoral candidate in Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) elections, held rallies with thousands of supporters in the last minute campaign yesterday.

"I will not back down just before the election like I did in previous elections. The people have nominated me and I am participating in the election for them," Taimur told The Business Standard before attending a rally at the Siraj ud Daulah ground in the city on Friday afternoon.

The former BNP leader said, "I did not withdraw from the election on my own in the 2011 and 2016 elections. I boycotted the election as my party – BNP – boycotted it. This time I am the people's candidate."

Taimur said the people are supporting him this year as they no longer want to bear the burden of excessive taxes.

"The authority increased holding tax by 3%, without providing any water for the taxpayers. People want relief from this. Besides, they want service from service providers. People want an end to 18 years of exploitation to get the desired services," Taimur said.

Meanwhile, a long traffic jam was created on roads in wards 21 and 22 in Bandar police station area yesterday, when thousands of supporters of Taimur participated in rallies there.

Residents of those wards told TBS that earlier Taimur held rallies, but there were not as many people as there were in yesterday's rallies.

Supporters of Taimur alleged that the supporters of another mayoral candidate prevented them from distributing leaflets containing Taimur's election symbol "Elephant" in some areas.

The Narayanganj city residents also expressed fear of violence during the election.

A number of people in the city said they are not interested in going to the polling centres as they witnessed violence during the past elections and could not cast votes. They said they would go to the centres if they saw that the election was going on in a peaceful environment.

Meanwhile, Taimur alleged that Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak is creating confusion in the minds of the people about the upcoming election.

"Nanak along with some of his colleagues had a meeting with the (Narayanganj) deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police on Thursday night, just two days before the election," said Taimur at a press briefing at Missionpara area of Narayanganj yesterday.

 "We do not expect it from a high-ranking leader. The people of Narayanganj have become apprehensive about such activities. I am seeking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's attention in this regard."

He also alleged that the ruling party leaders and activists are staying in different government facilities including the Circuit House, Narayanganj Club, Daak Bungalow and using them for election campaigns.

Bangladesh / Top News

tax / Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) / Elections / taxpayers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shovon Islam. Illustration: TBS

As RMG orders surge, so do the headaches

10h | Panorama
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

10h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Towards creating a more equal society

10h | Thoughts
Rafiqul Islam has dedicated his whole life to the art of rickshaw painting. The painting pictured here was inspired by the famous Dogs Playing Poker painting. Photo: Protibha

Rickshaw art seeks refuge on boxes, cups and ornaments

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

2h | Videos
Helpful horse in remote life

Helpful horse in remote life

6h | Videos
The way, not the will

The way, not the will

6h | Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike