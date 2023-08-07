Won't allow anyone to thwart country's democratic progress: 14-party leaders

Politics

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 10:30 pm

Related News

Won't allow anyone to thwart country's democratic progress: 14-party leaders

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 10:30 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Awami League-led 14-party alliance has accused BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami of trying to thwart the democratic advancement in Bangladesh by creating anarchy in the name of holding protest programmes.

While addressing a rally protesting "the conspiracy of BNP-Jamaat to hinder the advancement of democracy" in Dhaka on Monday, the alliance leaders warned that the democratic progress of the country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina will not be allowed to be thwarted in any way.

Amir Hossain Amu, convener of the 14-party alliance, said BNP-Jamaat wants to amend the constitution again in the name of the protest programmes. He called on the people to resist those who want to overthrow the country's democracy.

Mofazzol Hossain Chowdhury Maya, a presidium member of the Awami League, said those who are conspiring to derail the elections will never succeed. He said fair elections will be held under Sheikh Hasina and the Election Commission.

Advocate Kamrul Islam, another AL presidium member, said BNP-Jamaat is conspiring against the country. He called on party leaders and workers to be alert and cautious against these conspiracies and evil forces.

Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua said if Sheikh Hasina is not re-elected, it will not be possible to implement the Ganges Water Treaty. Those who are conspiring with foreigners to get to power, and the pressure of foreigners cannot weaken Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in any way."

Workers Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badshah, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal General Secretary Shirin Akter, Gano Azadi League President Advocate SK Shikder, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) Convener Rezaur Rashid Khan and National Awami Party (NAP) General Secretary Mohammad Ali Faruk also spoke at the rally.

Bangladesh / Top News

14-party alliance / Democratic / progress

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

17h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

19h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

20h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

10h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

10h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

12h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

7h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic