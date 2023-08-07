Won't allow anyone to thwart country's democratic progress: 14-party leaders

The Awami League-led 14-party alliance has accused BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami of trying to thwart the democratic advancement in Bangladesh by creating anarchy in the name of holding protest programmes.

While addressing a rally protesting "the conspiracy of BNP-Jamaat to hinder the advancement of democracy" in Dhaka on Monday, the alliance leaders warned that the democratic progress of the country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina will not be allowed to be thwarted in any way.

Amir Hossain Amu, convener of the 14-party alliance, said BNP-Jamaat wants to amend the constitution again in the name of the protest programmes. He called on the people to resist those who want to overthrow the country's democracy.

Mofazzol Hossain Chowdhury Maya, a presidium member of the Awami League, said those who are conspiring to derail the elections will never succeed. He said fair elections will be held under Sheikh Hasina and the Election Commission.

Advocate Kamrul Islam, another AL presidium member, said BNP-Jamaat is conspiring against the country. He called on party leaders and workers to be alert and cautious against these conspiracies and evil forces.

Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua said if Sheikh Hasina is not re-elected, it will not be possible to implement the Ganges Water Treaty. Those who are conspiring with foreigners to get to power, and the pressure of foreigners cannot weaken Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in any way."

Workers Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badshah, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal General Secretary Shirin Akter, Gano Azadi League President Advocate SK Shikder, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) Convener Rezaur Rashid Khan and National Awami Party (NAP) General Secretary Mohammad Ali Faruk also spoke at the rally.