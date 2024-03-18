Won't allow anyone to take the country back to darkness: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said BNP and its allies want restoration of caretaker government system not for the election, but to push the country back to darkness again.

"No one will be able to push the country back to the era of darkness," she declared.

Hasina, president of the ruling Awami League, was addressing a discussion marking the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at its Dhaka District unit office in Tejgaon.

She said that Bangladesh is the country of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib who was born to change the fate of the common people.

"And we will bring that change following his ideals," she said.

The prime minister questioned the logic behind the BNP's demand that the repealed caretaker government system be restored again to oversee national elections.

"Why do they want that? What's their expectation? In the 2008 election there was a caretaker government. In that election they got only 30 seats while Awami League bagged 233 seats," she recalled.

The prime minister said that the BNP should remember that.

She said while Awami League remains in power the poor get food and shelter.

She said that in the country of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, no one will remain without a home, address, and land.

The government is implementing programmes to reach this goal, said the PM.

"And that is the thing they can not tolerate. They do not like that the common and poor people live a good life," she said pointing at BNP.