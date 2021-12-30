‘Women should be elected through direct elections in reserved seats’

Professor Rehman Sobhan, chairman of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said the number of seats in the parliament should be 450, of which 150 would be reserved for women and they would be elected through competitive elections.

"It's a major problem that women in the reserved seats are not elected in direct elections,'' said the economist attending virtually the inaugural ceremony of the 13th national conference of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad held at the Engineers' Institution Auditorium in the capital on Thursday.

To this end, Rehman Sobhan said, Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia need to be committed that they will hold the reserved seat elections.

He also asked Mahila Parishad to play a strong role in this regard. He suggested running strong campaigns in the days ahead.

The conference of Mahila Parishad was held with the slogan of ensuring equal participation of women in the family, society and state.

Speaking as special guest, Rehman Sobhan said women are now playing a much more active role in the country's economy as an important part of the labour sector, especially in the garment industry.

"However, many rights of women workers in the readymade garment sector have not been realised yet. They are not getting the necessary facilities yet," he added.

"Besides, expatriate women workers are being subjected to various forms of exploitation like torture, trafficking and violence. We have to go to them, work for their safety and support. In addition, the women's council must play a more active role in preventing violence against women," he urged.

The conference started with a cultural programme this morning. General Secretary Maleka Banu, Vice President Makhduma Nargis, Joint General Secretary Seema Moslem and others also spoke on the occasion.

The Mahila Parishad organised a procession at the end of the first session of the two-day conference. The 13th National Assembly Conference will end on Friday with the announcement of the new committee.