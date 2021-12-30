‘Women should be elected through direct elections in reserved seats’

Politics

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 09:54 pm

Related News

‘Women should be elected through direct elections in reserved seats’

TBS Report
30 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 09:54 pm

Professor Rehman Sobhan, chairman of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said the number of seats in the parliament should be 450, of which 150 would be reserved for women and they would be elected through competitive elections.

"It's a major problem that women in the reserved seats are not elected in direct elections,'' said the economist attending virtually the inaugural ceremony of the 13th national conference of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad held at the Engineers' Institution Auditorium in the capital on Thursday. 

To this end, Rehman Sobhan said, Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia need to be committed that they will hold the reserved seat elections. 

He also asked Mahila Parishad to play a strong role in this regard. He suggested running strong campaigns in the days ahead.

The conference of Mahila Parishad was held with the slogan of ensuring equal participation of women in the family, society and state.

Speaking as special guest, Rehman Sobhan said women are now playing a much more active role in the country's economy as an important part of the labour sector, especially in the garment industry. 

"However, many rights of women workers in the readymade garment sector have not been realised yet. They are not getting the necessary facilities yet," he added.

"Besides, expatriate women workers are being subjected to various forms of exploitation like torture, trafficking and violence. We have to go to them, work for their safety and support. In addition, the women's council must play a more active role in preventing violence against women," he urged.

The conference started with a cultural programme this morning. General Secretary Maleka Banu, Vice President Makhduma Nargis, Joint General Secretary Seema Moslem and others also spoke on the occasion.

The Mahila Parishad organised a procession at the end of the first session of the two-day conference. The 13th National Assembly Conference will end on Friday with the announcement of the new committee.

Bangladesh / Top News

women / reserved seats / Prof Rehman Sobhan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. Photo: Bloomberg.

What the US misunderstands about Russia

7h | Panorama
How inclusive are you as a colleague?

How inclusive are you as a colleague?

8h | Pursuit
The growing trend of inflation has forced rural people to spend more to buy goods. Photo: TBS

A reminder: Year-round market monitoring is the key to beating inflation

9h | Panorama
The compensation for remote work is often better than the local industry. Photo: Noor A Alam

Going remote for life

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

54m | Videos
India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa’s charity

59m | Videos
RRR collects 900 crores before Release

RRR collects 900 crores before Release

1h | Videos
Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

Shakib in list of nominees for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
luxurious housing in demand
Real Estate

Investment in luxury housing booming