Women MPs urge more nominations of women for general seats in national elections

Politics

TBS Report
12 December, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 06:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A significant increase in supporting women to aspire for and win elections is needed to achieve greater gender parity in Bangladesh's next parliamentary elections, said women lawmakers and potential general seat aspirants today.

"Given the approaching national elections, women leaders have a great opportunity to advance their leadership in electoral politics," they said during a workshop on 'Advancing Women's Leadership in Politics' in Dhaka convened by the USAID-funded Strengthening Political Landscape (SPL) project, implemented by Democracy International, said a press release.

As part of SPL's Narir Joye Shobar Joy (When Women Win, We All Win) campaign, this workshop highlighted challenges faced by women in reserved seats and the significance of aspiring for general seats in the upcoming national elections.

During the event, twenty-three women MPs and potential general election candidates developed a comprehensive advocacy strategy to reform current electoral system and increase nominations for women in general elections.

The women lawmakers and potential general seat aspirants identified the key needs such as political parties must stipulate in their election manifestos, party constitutions that they will nominate a certain number of women to run for general seats. 

"The Election Commission should provide financial incentives to women candidates participating in elections.

"All political parties must ensure that 33% of their committees are comprised of women. Each political party should strive to increase the political skills of women leaders," they added.

The workshop was attended by 23 female MPs and potential general aspirants representing the AL, the BNP, the JaPa, the JASAD and the non-political category.

Panel speakers included Selima Rahman, member, Standing Committee, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP); Marina Jahan MP, member, Central Executive Committee, Bangladesh Awami League (AL); Sharifa Quader MP, Advisor to Chairman, Central Committee, Jatiya Party (JaPa), Dana L Olds, democracy international chief of party and Carrie Rasmussen, acting mission director to USAID Bangladesh.  

According to the media release, since 2011, the Narir Joye Shobar Joy (When Women Win, We All Win) campaign has been supporting political parties in their efforts to increase the representation of women in all facets of Bangladeshi politics and public life. Having developed a multiparty network of over 20,000 women leaders across the country, the campaign already helped parties to include over 6,829 women in 621 mainstream leadership committees. 

women / lawmakers / Elections

