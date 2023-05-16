Withdrawal of envoys’ police escort ‘extremely irresponsible’ move: BNP

BNP on Tuesday termed 'extremely irresponsible' the government's move to withdraw the additional police escorts for the envoys of different countries, including the USA, the UK, and India, saying it may weaken the country's international relations.

"I think there're two things - extreme irresponsibility and arrogance - behind the decision to withdraw the additional security escorts for the six ambassadors and high commissioners," said party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a press briefing at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he feared that the government's such decision can invite international problems and the people of Bangladesh will be the ultimate victims. "So, I consider this decision nothing but irresponsible."

"Secondly, the (PM's) arrogance has reached such a point that it may cause the greatest harm for the country…may be she (PM) didn't get the proper protocol during her recent tours abroad that prompted her to take the move as a protest or as a revenge," the BNP leader observed.

He said the foreign envoys have been getting the additional police protocol in Bangladesh for a long time. "The abrupt cancellation of that protocol means something is very wrong with these countries. There's no doubt that it'll damage the international relations of Bangladesh."

Voicing concern over this decision of the government, Fakhrul said it may make Bangladesh more isolated in terms of diplomacy, which he thinks will be a big loss for Bangladesh. "The people of Bangladesh have to suffer the consequences or after-effects of this decision."

He also feared that if the USA, the UK, and other countries take any countermeasures in this regard it will cause damage to the people of Bangladesh. "If Saudi Arabia, which has always supported Bangladesh, takes any action, it will also be harmful to us. Even, I saw that India is also in it. Japan and Australia are our development partners are also there.'"

"Undoubtedly, a big change will now happen in Bangladesh's international relations and it will never bring any good results," the BNP leader warned.

PM's comment on polls-time govt immaterial

Fakhrul turned down Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comment on the formation of the polls-time government with the current parliament members as BNP wants a non-party neutral caretaker government.

He said they have long been on a movement to establish a truly representative parliament. "This will not happen if this government stays in power."

The BNP leader said they have been repeatedly saying that the next elections must be held under a caretaker government.

"It's immaterial whether or not they (AL) form the election-time government. It doesn't matter to us. We want a non-party-neutral government. We don't want to see any partisan people there," he said.

Asked whether their party's decision to resign from parliament wrong one, Fakhrul said it was a very right decision. "Because, this parliament has failed to fulfill the aspirations of the nation. There was no representation of the people in this parliament as it was not elected one."