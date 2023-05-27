Will work with all, including defeated AL candidate: Zaida Khatun

TBS Report
27 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 11:47 am

Zaida Khatun. Illustration: TBS
Zaida Khatun, the mayor-elect of Gazipur city, has said that she will work with everyone, including the defeated Awami League candidate Azmat Ullah Khan. 

She also pledged to work for the development of the city along with her son Jahangir Alam

"I will take him (Azmat Ulla Khan) with me and work in coordination with the people of his area. I will work together with everyone including my son," Zaida told the media at her residence in Gazipur on Friday afternoon.

The newly elected mayor said the city's roads, drains and garbage will be cleaned on a priority basis.

Pledging to complete the unfinished work of her son, she said, "I have never been involved in politics but I have seen the things my son has done." 

Her son could not finish the work he had set out to do due to false accusations, she said. "That is why I contested the polls."

Thanking the Prime Minister, the election commission and the voters for the smooth elections, Zaida also said she wants to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her son.

Meanwhile, Zaida's son Jahangir Alam said, "My mother is your mother. My house is open to all. Any time, any need you come." 

"My mother and I will give you full support. This city is for everyone. We do not want conflict with anyone. I want to work with everyone," he added.

Jahangir Alam, who was dismissed from the post of mayor and expelled from the Awami League, said many did various tricks and lied to destroy the city.

However, he expects to get justice from the Prime Minister.

Independent candidate Zaida Khatun won the election held on Thursday. She received 2,38,934 votes. 

Her closest rival, Azmat Ullah, received 2,22,737 votes.

Zaida Khatun / Gazipur City Corporation Polls / Gazipur city polls / Gazipur mayor

