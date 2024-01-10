Will protest corruption and speak up for the oppressed in the Parliament: Barrister Sumon

Politics

UNB
10 January, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 02:44 pm

Will protest corruption and speak up for the oppressed in the Parliament: Barrister Sumon

UNB
10 January, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 02:44 pm
Will protest corruption and speak up for the oppressed in the Parliament: Barrister Sumon

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, who has been elected as an independent candidate from Habiganj-4 constituency, said that he will protest corruption and speak up for the oppressed in the Parliament, the same way he has been doing so far.

He said this after taking oath as an MP at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 11:30am today.

"My role will remain the same as before. Protesting against corruption, speaking up for oppressed people, and realising Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla," Barrister Sumon said.

When asked what challenges he might face, he said, "Not one or two. No one wants to work in Bangladesh. Still, if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina considers me, I will be able to do a lot of work," he said.

"You're an MP for only five years. If I perform poorly, people will throw me out," he said.

Barrister Sumon thinks that he has been given a responsibility by the people for five years.

