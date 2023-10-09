Will pour uranium over BNP leaders, those who threaten to shut down Rooppur plant: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said he would pour uranium over BNP leaders as well as those who threatened to shut down the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Speaking as chief guest at the 'Peace and Development Rally' organised by the Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League in the capital's Gabtali this evening, Quader said, "Rooppur will be shut down, who said? Two shipments of uranium have already arrived in the country from Russia. I will pour uranium over those who want to shut it down, including Fakhrul, Moin Khan, Gayeshwar, Abbas, and Rizvi."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the people will resist the BNP if they come to immobilise the city roads with their road marches.

"Fakhrul says Dhaka will be shut down in October. If they come to immobilise the city, the people will resist the BNP," he said.

Quader reiterated that the Awami League is ready to tackle any movement.

Addressing the BNP, he said, "When are you coming? Just give us the dates. Stop prancing around. It will not be good for you."

Referring to the deteriorating dengue situation in the country, Quader advised the Dhaka North Mayor to arrange proper and better treatment for the patients suffering from the mosquito-borne disease and to strengthen operations for eradicating Aedes larvae.

Regarding soaring prices of essential commodities, Quader said, "Essentials have become costly. But has anyone died without food? Sheikh Hasina is there for the people. She won't let anyone starve to death. I will not eat but I will feed people. If the people survive, only then Bangladesh, the Awami League, and [legacy of] the liberation war will live on."