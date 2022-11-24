Will not balance elections by deploying police: CEC Awal

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the Election Commission will not create a balanced situation by deploying police at the polling station, but rather it will be determined by competition among political parties.

Mentioning that elections in a democratic system will not succeed without effective competition, he said, "I will not create equality by appointing police. The balance will be determined by competition among the political parties. The election agents of the candidates will create balance in each centre."

The CEC made the statements while talking to reporters at the Election Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area Thursday (24 November).

Kazi Habibul Awal said, "If the political parties cannot create balance, then it will not be possible to carry out elections in a fair, credible, and reliable manner with the help of the police and army."

The CEC stated that the Election Commission will not be able to conduct fair elections without the political parties' consensus, association, and compromise.

A favorable environment has to be created to arrange an acceptable election, he added.

"Government is a separate entity. It has the ministries and departments with whom we need to work. It will be impossible to make the election successful to the desired extent without their sincere and good-willed support," the CEC stated.