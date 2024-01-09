Will join parliament after taking oath to fulfil people's expectations: GM Quader

UNB
09 January, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 10:08 pm

Will join parliament after taking oath to fulfil people's expectations: GM Quader

UNB
09 January, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 10:08 pm
File photo of Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader. Photo: Collected

GM Quader, chairman of the Jatiyo Party, expressed his commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the people and announced his intention to take oath and join the parliament.

During a meeting with various MP candidates from Rangpur division this evening, Quader said, "Since we have participated in the elections, we will not step back from taking the oath at this moment. We will go to the parliament to speak for the people and work towards fulfilling their expectations."

GM Quader further said, "Where the government aimed to conduct a fair and impartial election, they have succeeded. However, in places where they aimed to win over the people, they have resorted to force and defeated our people."

Regarding the meeting's agenda, the party chairman said, "Many of the candidates of the Jatiyo Party in Rangpur division were disheartened by the election results. Therefore, I sat with everyone, listened to their concerns, and collected written statements. This information will be used for future follow-ups."

Present at the meeting were party Co-Chairman and Rangpur Mayor Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, JAPA Metropolitan General Secretary and Presidium member SM Yasir, and JAPA District General Secretary Haji Abdul Rajjak, among other leaders.

 

