Will join national elections if Basail municipality polls are fair: Kader Siddique

Politics

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 08:37 pm

Krishak Sramik Janata League President Abdul Kader Siddique has said he will take part in the national elections under the current Election Commission if it can hold the Basail municipality election of Tangail in a fair manner.

The veteran politician told reporters that he placed his conditions to the commission during a meeting with the chief election commissioner at the Election Bhaban in the capital on Tuesday (16 May). 

An 18-member delegation of Krishak Sramik Janata League led by Kader Siddique participated in the meeting. 

The party had previously declined the Election Commission's invitation and did not participate in the initial round of dialogues with the commission last year.

However, this time, the party willingly took a schedule from the commission for a meeting.

Asked about the reason, Kader Siddique said, "Krishak Sramik Janata League abstained from participating in any elections following the 2018 elections. Our purpose in coming here was to ascertain whether the commission can ensure a free and fair Basail municipality election devoid of government influence. If they can guarantee that, we will participate in it. Furthermore, we will also take part in the national elections."

He expressed satisfaction with the Election Commission's commitment, stating, "The EC assured us that they will conduct the Basail municipal elections in a fair, impartial, and celebratory atmosphere to the best of their ability."

Kader Siddique

