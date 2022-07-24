Will have tea with you if you agree to resign for a caretaker administration: Fakhrul to PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said they have no problem taking tea with the prime minister at her office if she accepts the party's demand for the caretaker government to oversee the next polls.

"You first say that you're accepting the caretaker government system. You come up with this announcement and then we'll have no problem having tea at the Prime Minister's Office," he said responding to PM Sheikh Hasina's offer made on Saturday.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said the formation of a representative parliament and government having accountability to people is the only solution to the country's current political and economic crisis.

The Association of Engineers, Bangladesh arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club.

He also said the country is now facing an economic crisis caused by widespread corruption as the government is not accountable to people.

"So, we would like to say, there is no point in making a blunt comment like offering tea. We would like to say one thing that you step down handing over power to a non-party neutral government and pave the way for an acceptable and inclusive election under a new election commission and thus take back Bangladesh," the BNP leader said pointing at the PM.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she would offer BNP leaders tea if they come to besiege her office (Prime Minister's Office).

"I will listen to them – whatever they want to say. I believe in democracy," she said while speaking at a meeting of Awami League's Dhaka North and South units.

Fakhrul said they are in talks with political parties to forge unity for ensuring the fall of the Awami League government.

"We must be united to get rid of the awful regime. I urge the country's people to get united for defeating the current government through a street movement and thus materealise the dreams of the country's Liberation War," he said.