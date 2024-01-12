Will foil all conspiracies against Bangladesh: Information State Minister Arafat

Newly appointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat has pledged to eradicate all conspiracies against Bangladesh by rooting out rumours and false propaganda.

"There are two types of challenges in the coming days. We have to deal with the foreign conspiracies that are hatched with the help of some people inside Bangladesh, and tackle the disinformation campaign against the country," he said while responding to query from journalists after paying tribute to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital on Friday morning.

Calling on everyone to unite against conspiracies regarding Bangladesh, Arafat said, "Disinformation or [information] gap created by false propaganda and the sources of rumours will be identified one by one

"We will root them out together and we will tell the truth in front of the world."