Will correct if opposition can find my failure: PM Hasina in Parliament

Politics

UNB
25 January, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 08:04 pm

Related News

Will correct if opposition can find my failure: PM Hasina in Parliament

UNB
25 January, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 08:04 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said that she stands ready for correction if the opposition parties can find out any failure of her government.

She said this while responding to a question from Jatiya Party lawmaker Fakhrul Imam during PM's question hour in Parliament.

"People will judge the successes and failures. It is not my responsibility to judge that. Why should I fail if I work with honesty and specific goals for the welfare of the people? Whether I have success or failure, the people will decide," she said.  

"Since you are so interested, please find out my failures, I will correct those," she told the JP lawmaker.

She said that after the formation of the government, she has worked with the desire that the grassroots people will stay well.  

"People are getting the benefits now. Elderly people will understand the radical changes that happened in Bangladesh in the last 14 years," she said.

But she said that today's generation will not realise that.

In response to a question from ruling party MP AKM Rahmatullah, the prime minister said that after killing Bangabandhu, late Gen Ziaur Rahman seized power illegally and freed the war criminals and rehabilitated them.

By changing two clauses of the constitution, Zia allowed them to do politics and gave the right to vote.

"Many war criminals including Ghulam Azam were brought back from Pakistan and given citizenship. Zia made war criminals as advisors and ministers," she said.

She said Zia's wife Khaleda Zia also gave war criminals place in her cabinet after she came to power.

"It is disgraceful for a nation to patronise war criminals like this. Genuine freedom fighters who did not agree to join hands with Zia were omitted from the list of freedom fighters. They were humiliated as Zia included the non-freedom fighters in the list of freedom fighters. They did not want to honour the real freedom fighters."

In response to ruling party MP Benazir Ahmed's question, Sheikh Hasina said that the corona pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have affected the global economy.

"Bangladesh is no exception. Along with other overall economic and social negative effects, this has affected the market prices of daily necessities," she admitted.

In reply to a supplementary question of ruling party MP Mozaffar Hossain, the PM said that Bangladesh's garment industry has expanded widely, but there is difficulties finding technical persons in there.

"Many people are brought from abroad and given jobs," she said.

In this connection, she said, her government has established textile universities and colleges in order to create skilled manpower in this sector.

The prime minister said that at the moment the government has no plan to create any new cadre in the BCS. "But may consider it in future."

Bangladesh / Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Jatiya Sangsad / Q&A session

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

11h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

10h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

1h | Corporate Talks
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Germany sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Germany sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

25m | TBS World
Private power producers for more fuel oil-based electricity to cut outage

Private power producers for more fuel oil-based electricity to cut outage

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February