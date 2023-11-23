Will consider deferring election if 'one party' joins: EC Anisur

The Election Commission (EC) will consider deferring the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections if 'one party' participates, Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said today without naming the party.

"[The EC] can consider postponing the election if one particular party joins. We will consider if they participate in the election. There is scope to defer because we have plenty of time. But so far, I have not received such information from anyone," he said while talking to journalists at the Sylhet District Administration Conference Hall on Thursday (23 November), after meeting with Sylhet and Sunamganj district officials about the national polls.

In response to a question if there is a plan to hold elections with participation from all registered political parties, he said, "100% participation never happened as history proves. Most of the parties participate and that sets the mood for the election. Ever since we assumed responsibility, we have been calling for all our 44 registered parties to participate in the elections. However, if one or two parties do not participate, it will not have any effect on the election."

The election commissioner also said, "Elections will not wait for anyone. Elections must be held for constitutional obligations, otherwise it will create a constitutional vacuum. Surely, we do not desire that."

Regarding the environment for elections, he said, "So far, I have not seen anything that can disrupt the election environment. Since there are ongoing political programmes, there have been isolated incidents around it. It will not be right to mix the election with that. It is happening on the occasion of elections, but nothing that can disturb the election atmosphere has been observed so far."

Earlier on 19 November, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the commission will provide assistance to the BNP if the party expresses willingness to join the elections.

However, he added that it is not the commission's responsibility to influence any political party over its decision regarding coming to the polls.

"All necessary efforts will be made for those [parties] who will participate in the elections. We have nothing to do about those who will not come," the commissioner mentioned.