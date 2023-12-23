Will be doomsday before BNP comes to power: Shahjahan Omar

Politics

UNB
23 December, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 06:48 pm

Shahjahan Omar addresses a rally in Jhalakathi on Friday (22 December). Photo: UNB
Shahjahan Omar addresses a rally in Jhalakathi on Friday (22 December). Photo: UNB

Shahjahan Omar, who recently left the BNP and was nominated by the ruling Awami League for the Jhalakathi-1 constituency in the upcoming 12th national election, has said it will be doomsday before his former party comes to power again, if they keep up their current strategy of not participating in polls.

The former BNP leader and war hero made the remark while addressing a rally at Kathalia Pilot Girl's School on Friday afternoon.

"The BNP plans to participate in the election only if there is the assurance that it will come to power. Fifteen years have passed like this. They will most likely continue to wait till doomsday and even then, they won't come to power," he said.

Presided over by upazila Awami League president Bimal Chandra Samaddar, the rally was also addressed by Kathalia upazila parishad chairman Md Emadul Haque Monir.

