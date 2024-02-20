'Why would we obstruct if they organise peaceful programmes?' Quader asks

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at a press conference held at the Awami League President’s office in the capital's Dhanmondi on Tuesday, 20 February 2024. Photo: Collected

The government will not impede peaceful protests organised by the BNP, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (20 February).

He, however, warned that any introduction of violent elements into these movements would lead to governmental intervention.

Quader disclosed this information during a press conference held this afternoon at the AL President's office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

The minister stated that if the movement incorporates violent activities, terrorism, or arson, obstructions will be inevitable.

"Why would we obstruct if they organise peaceful programmes?" he asked.

Regarding the current political agenda of the BNP, the AL leader commented that blaming the government is the main issue of opposition politics in Bangladesh. He criticised the opposition for accusing the government of any and every crime and even complaining to the United States.

"BNP leader Moin Khan has complained to the US Embassy about the lack of human rights and democracy in the country. This is the state of our main opposition party," he said.

On the claim of BNP leaders that the AL lost and BNP won the election, Quader stated, "Everyone knows who won the election. Did the BNP win without participating in it? It's nothing but the raving of a lunatic."

Responding to journalists' questions about the clash of the Chhatra League at the University of Chittagong, Obaidul Quader mentioned, "Actions are being taken, and new considerations are being made. The party has decided to be as strict as necessary to prevent the recurrence of such incidents."

Present at the press conference were AL Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haq, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapon, among other central AL leaders.