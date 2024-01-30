Why is govt so afraid of BNP's black flag march: Rizvi

The government is even more struck by fear since conducting a "dummy" election that they now seem to be quite afraid of the BNP's black flag march, said the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (30 January).

"We can see traces of fear in the government. Is the government [actually] so afraid of the black flag march?" he said while speaking at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan office this evening.

Regarding BNP Standing Committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan being allegedly picked up by the police and released just hours later, Rizvi said, "How can a decent person like him be harassed like this? How would decent people in this country survive?"

Criticising the police, Rizvi said, "Good people are in jail because of them [police]. And notorious murderers and terrorists roam free."

"The entire central office of BNP should be covered with a black flag," Rizvi further said.

Earlier today, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the black flag march of BNP is a deep conspiracy on the inaugural day of the 12th parliament.

The BNP had brought out a procession with black flags in the capital demanding the cancellation of the 12th parliament and protesting the growing price hikes in essential commodities.