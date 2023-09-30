Why does BNP appeal for Khaleda's release to a govt they deem ‘illegal’: Quader

Obaidul Quader speaking at a peace and development rally arranged by the Dhaka District Awami League in Keraniganj this afternoon (26 September), protesting terrorism, militancy, anarchy, ill-politics and anti-state conspiracy of the BNP and Jamaat. Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader questioned the BNP's stance as to why the party continues to label the ruling government as illegal while simultaneously appealing to it for its leader Khaleda Zia's release.

"They [BNP] refuse to seek permission for rallies from – what they consider – an illegitimate government. Why would Khaleda Zia appeal for release from a government they themselves deem illegal," he said while addressing a rally organised by Krishak League at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram this afternoon.

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, said, "From today's rally, I want to ask the BNP, where is their 48-hour ultimatum now? It is baseless and fake. The BNP's one-point movement is a total sham."

He further said, "This country does not belong to the lineage of anyone's father or grandfather. Under the leadership of the BNP, Bangladesh finds itself in a precarious state. The safety and security of our nation, our democracy, and the integrity of the people's votes are all at risk."

Addressing the Krishak League leaders and activists, Quader said they better prepare themselves for the upcoming election.

"Get ready. A game of politics is set to unfold in November, and it will be a formidable contest. We then move into December, and finally, January will mark the conclusion of this crucial political match."

Addressing farmers, he said, "Farmer brothers, get prepared as our leader will be reaching out to you soon. When that call comes, it is imperative that you are ready to gather on the streets."

The AL general secretary remarked, "Democracy and safety in Bangladesh are not secure without Sheikh Hasina. With her leadership, Bangladesh enjoys a profound sense of peace."