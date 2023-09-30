Why does BNP appeal for Khaleda's release to a govt they deem ‘illegal’: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 08:32 pm

Related News

Why does BNP appeal for Khaleda's release to a govt they deem ‘illegal’: Quader

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, said, “From today's rally, I want to ask the BNP, where is their 48-hour ultimatum now?

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 08:32 pm
Obaidul Quader speaking at a peace and development rally arranged by the Dhaka District Awami League in Keraniganj this afternoon (26 September), protesting terrorism, militancy, anarchy, ill-politics and anti-state conspiracy of the BNP and Jamaat. Photo: Collected
Obaidul Quader speaking at a peace and development rally arranged by the Dhaka District Awami League in Keraniganj this afternoon (26 September), protesting terrorism, militancy, anarchy, ill-politics and anti-state conspiracy of the BNP and Jamaat. Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader questioned the BNP's stance as to why the party continues to label the ruling government as illegal while simultaneously appealing to it for its leader Khaleda Zia's release.

"They [BNP] refuse to seek permission for rallies from – what they consider – an illegitimate government. Why would Khaleda Zia appeal for release from a government they themselves deem illegal," he said while addressing a rally organised by Krishak League at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram this afternoon.

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, said, "From today's rally, I want to ask the BNP, where is their 48-hour ultimatum now? It is baseless and fake. The BNP's one-point movement is a total sham."

He further said, "This country does not belong to the lineage of anyone's father or grandfather. Under the leadership of the BNP, Bangladesh finds itself in a precarious state. The safety and security of our nation, our democracy, and the integrity of the people's votes are all at risk."

Addressing the Krishak League leaders and activists, Quader said they better prepare themselves for the upcoming election. 

"Get ready. A game of politics is set to unfold in November, and it will be a formidable contest. We then move into December, and finally, January will mark the conclusion of this crucial political match."

Addressing farmers, he said, "Farmer brothers, get prepared as our leader will be reaching out to you soon. When that call comes, it is imperative that you are ready to gather on the streets."

The AL general secretary remarked, "Democracy and safety in Bangladesh are not secure without Sheikh Hasina. With her leadership, Bangladesh enjoys a profound sense of peace."

Top News

Obaidul Quader / BNP / Khaleda Zia / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

8h | Features
Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

14h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

3h | TBS SPORTS
Many urban workers are moving to villages

Many urban workers are moving to villages

4h | TBS Stories
How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

5h | TBS World
90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

90% of beggars arrested abroad are of Pakistani origin

7h | TBS World