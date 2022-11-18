Why is BNP now defensive about 10 Dec rally? asks Quader

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 10:09 pm

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has questioned the BNP's "going into a defensive mood" over its 10 December rally in Dhaka division.

"They [BNP leaders] were talking as if they had seized power, got Hawa Bhavan back. They said they would overthrow the government and take out a victory march," Quader said, addressing the Bangabandhu Sainik League convention at the capital's KBI Auditorium on Friday.

"There was a defensive attitude on their faces [when they sought permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for the party's 10 December rally] but an aggressive showdown is in their hearts.

"To intimidate Sheikh Hasina will yield no result," said Quader.

He said, "The BNP is contemplating a new strategy with a different tone. But we do not know what the strategy is."

Quader said BNP leaders had threatened several times in the past to oust the government through movement but all went in vain, reports UNB.

The Awami League leader claimed that the BNP was the master of vindictive politics and its founder Ziaur Rahman had started such politics in Bangladesh. "The Awami League does not believe in the politics of revenge," he said.

Actually, the BNP does not see any development work done by the government because they see the darkness of night during the daytime, he said.

Quader said Bangladesh will never go towards the uncertainty the BNP is moving towards.

