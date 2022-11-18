Why BNP is defensive now about 10 Dec rally: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 05:24 pm

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Expressing his doubts, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader raised the question why BNP went into a defensive mood over their December 10 rally in Dhaka division.

"They (BNP leaders) were talking as if they had seized power, got back Hawa Bhavan. They said they will overthrow the government and take out a victory march," Quader criticized opposition leaders while addressing the Bangabandhu Sainik League convention at the capital's KBI Auditorium Friday (18 November). 

As the BNP sought permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for its December 10 divisional rally, Quader said, "There was a defensive attitude on the face and an aggressive showdown at the heart."

"Now they are saying they had no such thoughts. So who showed them the red card?" said Quader suspecting something fishy behind the change in tone.

He said "BNP is contemplating a new strategy with a different tone. But we don't know what the strategy is." 

The Awami League leader also expressed apprehension over the change of BNP tone. 

