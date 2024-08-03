Who's responsible for Friday's policeman killing? Quader asks Fakhrul

The cadres of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Shibir demonstrated their evil efforts to create an uneasy situation by unleashing violence, vandalism and arson, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (3 August).

"Two lives are lost. Everyone knows about the deep relations between BNP and Jamaat," he said, referring to two people who were killed yesterday, while speaking at a press conference at Dhanmondi party office.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said party activists will gather in each ward of Dhaka city and all districts and metropolitan areas on Sunday while they will bring out a mourning procession from Institution of Engineers to Bangabandhu Bhaban at 3pm on Monday.

The AL leader accused BNP-Jamaat of doing politics by dropping bodies to topple the elected government.

Quader posed a question to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, "Who was responsible for the brutal killing of a policeman [on Friday]?

In Habiganj, a labourer died after he was caught in the middle of a clash while police said a constable died after being beaten by protesters in Khulna.

Quader said they surely believe that the general students are not involved in these killings and the BNP-Jamaat group takes any movement against the government.

Now using the general students, they are planning to unseat the government, he added.