Whole world lauds Sheikh Hasina for her development works: Anisul

Politics

BSS
29 September, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 07:19 pm

Related News

Whole world lauds Sheikh Hasina for her development works: Anisul

The law minister said the BNP-Jamaat had no specific plan for running the country.

BSS
29 September, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 07:19 pm
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the whole world is praising Sheikh Hasina for her numerous development works like launching the Bangabandhu Satellite and building Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli River Tunnel and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

"She had prepared the framework of development for Bangladesh when she was in jail. She has put Bangladesh in an honorable position. Bangladesh is now a role model of development for the whole world," Anisul said.

He said this while addressing a function organised by Kasba Upazila Awami League in Kasba Upazila Parishad Auditorium in Brahmanbaria, marking the 77th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh was once called the land of beggars. People used to term us (our country) as a bottomless basket. From that position, we are now in a respectable position, thanks to her," he added.

The law minister said the BNP-Jamaat had no specific plan for running the country. Their only goal was to plunder the country and destroy the Awami League, he further said.

Anisul urged all to resist BNP-Jamaat's politics of destruction and vote for Awami League in the coming election.

Presided over by Municipality Mayor Golam Hakkani, the programme was also addressed by Upazila Awami League general secretary Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan Jibon, former Upazila chairman Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan Bokul and Emran Uddin Jewel, among others.

Later a cake was cut and a Doa Mahfil was held.

Bangladesh / Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

4h | Features
Food delivery rider pedals through Dhaka&#039;s wet roads, ensuring timely deliveries despite the pouring rain. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

An unexpected rain, an unexpected expense: How food delivery men survive Dhaka’s storms

6h | Features
More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

2d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

1d | TBS Today
What will be the problem for Bangladesh due to the US sanctions on the ACU?

What will be the problem for Bangladesh due to the US sanctions on the ACU?

1h | TBS Economy