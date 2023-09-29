Whole world lauds Sheikh Hasina for her development works: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the whole world is praising Sheikh Hasina for her numerous development works like launching the Bangabandhu Satellite and building Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli River Tunnel and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

"She had prepared the framework of development for Bangladesh when she was in jail. She has put Bangladesh in an honorable position. Bangladesh is now a role model of development for the whole world," Anisul said.

He said this while addressing a function organised by Kasba Upazila Awami League in Kasba Upazila Parishad Auditorium in Brahmanbaria, marking the 77th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Bangladesh was once called the land of beggars. People used to term us (our country) as a bottomless basket. From that position, we are now in a respectable position, thanks to her," he added.

The law minister said the BNP-Jamaat had no specific plan for running the country. Their only goal was to plunder the country and destroy the Awami League, he further said.

Anisul urged all to resist BNP-Jamaat's politics of destruction and vote for Awami League in the coming election.

Presided over by Municipality Mayor Golam Hakkani, the programme was also addressed by Upazila Awami League general secretary Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan Jibon, former Upazila chairman Ruhul Amin Bhuiyan Bokul and Emran Uddin Jewel, among others.

Later a cake was cut and a Doa Mahfil was held.