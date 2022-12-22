Who will be the next general secretary of Awami League?

The announcement of the new committee is expected to come from the national council of the party slated for Saturday

Election-centric challenges can be taken into consideration for nominating the general secretary: Matia Chowdhury

There is no previous record of becoming general secretary of the party for the third time in a row

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak, AL Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanok and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Education Minister Dipu Moni are also on the choice list

The ruling Awami League, the largest political party in the country that led the Liberation War in 1971, is all set to hold the 22nd edition of its national council next Saturday, in which the party is expected to announce a new office bearers for its central committee for the next three years.

It is certain that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will remain the president of the committee as she has no alternative yet, but who will come to the other leading positions, particularly general secretary, has been a matter of debate over the past few weeks.

Talking to The Business Standard, several party leaders said the ability to tackle election-year challenges might be the key consideration for the general secretary post.

"There are many issues such as faith in Bangabandhu's ideology, loyalty to the party, past records and leadership quality, which Sheikh Hasina will consider to nominate the general secretary. Election-centric issues might also get a priority for the post," Awami League Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury told TBS.

The final selection will be known on the council day, she noted.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif said those who participate in the council as councillors usually entrust the party chief with the responsibility of nomination for all the important positions. The party chief then decides in line with the thoughts of the councillors.

The Awami League has been in power for the last 14 years and has organised such councils three times. The general secretary of the party was elected on the basis of consensus each time. There is no precedent of voting for the position.

Can Obaidul Quader score a hat-trick?

Obaidul Quader has been general secretary of the Awami League for the last two consecutive terms. Discussion is going on whether he would "score" a hat trick as the general secretary of the party – setting a record as none got the chance to serve for a third time in the party's history.

A group of party men believe the possibility of keeping Quader in the crucial position is high as the party would like to tackle opposition movements and other challenges ahead of the 12th parliamentary election with a "bold general secretary leader like him". Yet, all eyes are now waiting for the council day.

Other aspirants

Top leaders said there is no provision in the constitution of the Awami League to formally contest for the post of general secretary. As a result, no one can officially declare himself as a candidate.

Hence, aspirants are showing their activities in different ways. Some have become active in field politics, while some have tried to come to the limelight by solving some internal conflicts, party insiders observed.

Awami League Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak, Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanok and Abdur Rahman, Awami League Joint Secretary General Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Education Minister Dipu Moni are believed to be on the choice list for the post this time.

Abdur Razzak was an alternative choice to Obaidul Quader last time. Much anticipation is also going on centering other positions.

Why no alternative to Sheikh Hasina for president?

Awami League has no alternative to Sheikh Hasina for its president post as she conquered the position with various achievements, historian and political analyst Syed Anwar Hussain explained.

He told The Business Standard that Sheikh Hasina was elected the president of the Awami League in 1981 as she stayed outside the country. "Since then, many attempts have been made to break up the party but her strong leadership took the Awami League to a new height. The party is now considered as one of the top political parties in the subcontinent."

Sheikh Hasina also set an example by forming governments three times in a row in the history of the subcontinent, Anwar Hussain said.

Meeting venue prepared

With the theme "Unnoyon Obhijatray Deshratna Sheikh Hasinar Netritte Bangabandhur Swapner Unnoto, Samridho O Smart Bangladesh Gorar Protoye", which roughly translates to "a promise to realise Bangabandhu's dream of building a developed, affluent and smart Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," the national council will be held at the Historical Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

Preparations have been made to host at least 1 lakh people there. The stage has been designed like a boat. Last time the conference was two days long. This time it will be a one-day event.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the meeting in the morning on Saturday.