Where and when: A look into the upcoming AL and BNP rallies

The BNP today (19 September) held the first of its 11 rallies slated for the next 15 days. Four days after, the Awami League will also kick start its own set of programmes.

Although the venues of the events are set apart, the tension is thick, especially in the fallout of the BNP's countrywide road march on 18 July, which left one dead and scores injured.

This was met with further political clashes in August, which left around six dead.

Currently, the programme schedule of the two parties look like this:

Table: TBS

Although the rallies are some ways apart, worry has grown about possible clashes.

At least six people were killed and 878 injured in 74 incidents of "political violence" in August, according to a report published by Human Rights Support Society on 2 September.

"Most of these casualties occurred in clashes centred around the ruling Awami League's infighting and BNP's rally. In addition, relating to the funeral of Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Saidi, one person was killed and several people were injured and arrested in clashes involving Awami League and the police against his supporters in several districts including the capital," stated the report.

Ahead of the July political rallies of the ruling and opposition parties in Dhaka, the United States reiterated that political violence had no place in a democracy.

"I will reiterate that political violence has no place in a democracy, and in the United States, we favor no political party," Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel said in a regular media briefing in Washington on July 27.

During other high profile visits from the EU and also the US, the call for a peaceful political scene was repeated.

Yet the fragile peace came to an end, stoking fears of what is to come ahead of the general elections slated for the end of December or the first week of January.