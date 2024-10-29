What political leaders, spokespersons have said about AL ban

Since Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh in August, public discourse over the fate of the Awami League has become a topic of intense interest.

Here's what has been said on the matter so far, presented in chronological order.

Mathew Miller, US State Department spokesperson (7 August)

"We are focused now on supporting an end to the violence and for accountability. All decisions regarding the interim government should be made with respect to democratic principles, rule of law, and the will of the Bangladeshi people."

Colonel (Retd) Oli Ahmad, president, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) (8 August)

"I urge the to-be formed government to cancel the registration and put a ban on the activities of Awami League."

Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, former home affairs adviser

"Reorganise the party. When it is structured like a political party, it will be able to contest the election properly. If the people vote, they will go to the polls."

Ishraq Hossain, BNP leader (15 August)

"The AL has carried out continuous acts of terrorism, killed thousands of opposition party members without trial and looted billions of taka. The party should be banned immediately."

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the student movement (15 August)

"When you appeal to India regarding our elections, you undermine the sovereignty of our country … Your boat has already sunk—it's pointless to search for oars to steer it. Don't expect Modi to save you."

Shafiqur Rahman, Jameet-e-Islami chief

"We want the politics of hatred to be buried... it shouldn't rise again. We want the politics of division to be buried."

Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government (4 September)

"Yes, she [Hasina] has to be brought back or else the people of Bangladesh won't be at peace. The kind of atrocities she has committed, she has to be tried in front of everyone here. No one is comfortable with her stance there in India because we want her back to try her. She is there in India and at times she is talking, which is problematic. Had she been quiet, we would have forgotten it; people would have also forgotten it as she would have been in her own world. But sitting in India, she is speaking and giving instructions. No one likes it."

GM Quader, Jatiya Party chairman (10 September)

"We were never allies of the Awami League; we were always allies of the people. The Jatiya party shares ideological similarities with the BNP, but there is no similarity in character. The party has always been blackmailed. Since 1990, the Jatiya Party has been subjected to oppression and conspiracy. That conspiracy continues to this day."

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP secretary general (1 October)

"Why should the Awami League be excluded from the polls if we truly want democracy? If an old political party like Awami League wants to participate in the polls, people should have the chance to determine their fate."

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP senior joint secretary general (7 October)

"When someone talks about reinstating a dictatorship, it sends a dangerous message to the people. Similarly, when an adviser [of the interim government] tells them [AL] to reorganise their own house, it was an extremely dangerous message. If those who created a culture of enforced disappearances, murders and Aynaghar are brought back to power, people will no longer be able to live in this country,"

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the student movement (24 October)

"The nation must determine the fate of the Awami League following a trial and public confession of their wrongdoings. Not only should they face a ban, but all crimes Chhatra League activists have committed should be pursued through the legal system."

Sarjis Alam, one of the coordinators of the student movement (25 October)

"The misdeeds done by the government of Sheikh Hasina have been demolished by the student-people uprising … The opportunists are plotting. This is why we must remain united. We must remember, it would not take much time for them to come back since changes have been made only in a few top positions in their 16-year set up."

Shafiqur Rahman, Jamaat-e-Islami chief (28 October)

"In 1996, their [Awami League] party leader claimed that if one of their members was killed, they would retaliate with ten deaths. This time, they did not say it, but they did it. To vent their anger on the nation, they murdered innocent people and burnt their bodies with petrol. And now, they claimed they wanted to engage in politics and contest elections here again."

"How can those who have fought against the nation seek votes in an election? They have no moral right to do so," he added.

Mirza Abbas, BNP standing committee member (28 October)

"Our previous demand was making Bangladesh free from Hasina. Now, the demand is making the country free from Awami League as its cohorts are still remaining at different tiers of the administration including police, RAB and army."