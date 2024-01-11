What newly-appointed ministers said before taking oath

What newly-appointed ministers said before taking oath

"The responsibilities of the minister do not impact my position as the BCB president," said Nazmul Hasan Papon.

What newly-appointed ministers said before taking oath

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered oath to the newly-appointed ministers and state ministers at Bangabhaban on Thursday evening.

Before taking the oath, newly-appointed Minister Narayan Chandra Chanda said, "Drawing from past experiences, I am committed to fulfilling the responsibilities of the future. The primary task will be the implementation of the Prime Minister's instructions in executing the government's plan. The government envisions developing Bangladesh into a smart country, and I will strive to align our progress with global advancements."

 

In his first role as minister, Nazmul Hasan Papon said, "Assuming the responsibilities of a minister feels gratifying. The Prime Minister has assigned new duties, bringing forth new experiences. Having been associated with the private sector, I now bear the responsibility of the public sector. I am committed to comprehending the work."

Addressing inquiries about his continuation as the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), he said, "The responsibilities of the minister do not impact my position as the BCB president. Historically, ministers have held the position of BCB president. This practice is common in other countries as well. Moreover, my term as BCB president has only one year left. I am also involved in various committees of the ICC, serving as the chairman of some. I will strive to fulfill my responsibilities at BCB within this year."

Minister Farhad Hossain said, "I will faithfully carry out the responsibilities entrusted to me by the Prime Minister."

State Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury affirmed, "I will endeavor to uphold the trust and confidence bestowed upon me by the Prime Minister."

State Minister Zahid Faruk declared, "I will strive to work with the same sincerity as I have in the past."

