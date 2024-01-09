What happens to mountains of plastic posters after elections

As authorities begin to clear out election campaign materials from the streets, environmentalists and experts express concern that the significant amount of plastic used in them may not be disposed of properly, leading to environmental pollution.

Several city corporations and municipalities have initiated the removal of posters, but there is no specific plan for handling plastic posters and banners.

They are disposing of these plastic wastes in designated landfills, and many are resorting to burning them, polluting the surrounding areas.

The two city authorities in Dhaka state that they are storing these plastic wastes in landfills, but they lack the capacity to process them.

According to the Environment and Social Development Organisation (ESDO), approximately 27,000 tonnes of plastic-wrapped posters, banners, cards, and leaflets were used in the 12th national elections across the country.

In Dhaka city alone, 17,000 tonnes of plastic were used, as reported by the ESDO after surveying printing presses in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, and Rajshahi cities.

The organisation's Secretary-General Shahriar Hossain told the Business Standard that the volume of plastic used in election campaigns across the country is alarming. "None of our cities have the capacity to recycle or store these plastic wastes."

In the 2020 city elections, plastic waste was around 10,000 tonnes, said Shahriar.

Environmental activist architect Iqbal Habib told TBS that after these plastics are taken to the landfill, they are either burnt or dumped at different places. Both these activities are harmful to the environment.

"Besides, some of these plastics will spread around the environment. Some will end up in canals and water bodies, severely polluting the environment," said Iqbal.

Adil Mohammed Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, said cities have to collect these wastes and separate plastic and dispose of them in an environmentally friendly manner.

"At the same time, the candidates of their respective constituencies also have to work on plastic pollution to protect the environment," he suggested.

The High Court imposed a ban on plastic posters during the elections of Dhaka North and South back in January 2020.

Besides, for the 12th national elections, the Election Commission issued a special circular to halt the use of plastic or polythene in various campaign materials, including posters, banners, leaflets, etc.

What cities are doing

SM Sharif-ul Islam, chief waste management officer of Dhaka North told TBS, "Till Tuesday we have removed poster banners from around 80% of the area which are being taken to Aminbazar landfill. "However, we do not have the system to recycle them. We are also worried about plastic posters, and banners."

Mohammad Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, chief waste management officer of Dhaka South, said they started the process on Monday. "Through this removal process, we want to bring Dhaka city back to its pre-election state."

Sohail Rana, Gazipur's chief waste management officer said, "We have removed the posters and dumped them as per the rules of the Election Commission, but no decision has been made yet on what to do with the posters wrapped in plastic." Action will be taken according to the decision of the commission."

The Rajshahi city authorities said they have removed about 80% of campaign materials.

In Sylhet, plastic posters are also being disposed of in the city's landfill.

Disposal initiative by Narayanganj City

Only Narayanganj City has a plastic waste collection centre, established in the Mandalpara area of the city last December.

In the establishment, plastic is bought and sold to a Netherlands-based company which produces energy from plastic waste. Their plant is also situated in Mandalpara.

Abul Hossain, the waste management officer of Narayanganj City, told TBS that they started collecting posters on 8 January.

"However, the previous night many local garbage collectors and low-income people had taken down the posters. They will separate paper, and polythene and sell them. We do not stop them for humanitarian reasons," he added.

Selina Hyatt Ivy, mayor of Narayanganj City, told TBS that poster waste is a big challenge for the city. "Our drains are constantly filled with polythene waste. After the election, these posters are also at risk of blocking drains.

"Our employees are giving maximum effort to the City Corporation to prevent plastic, and polythene pollution in the city."

Meanwhile, Barishal, Cumilla, and Khulna cities have not yet started removing the posters. They told TBS that they would start removing them on Wednesday.

They said they would collect the posters and keep them at the city corporation's designated waste dump.

[TBS district correspondents contributed to this report]