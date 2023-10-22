West doesn't want AL in elections; wants unelected puppet govt instead: Hanif quotes PM as saying

The Awami League would come to power if there were elections and that is why many in the West want an unelected government without elections to serve their purpose, Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif quoted the prime minister as saying.

Briefing reporters after the AL's Parliamentary Party meeting held at the meeting room in Sangsad Bhaban, Hanif said, "Because, if there is an unelected government, it is convenient for them [Western powers] to spread their influence."

He also said Hasina at the meeting had directed everyone to work unitedly to win the election.

Hanif said party nomination will be given on the basis of various survey reports conducted every six months, which would be scrutinised by the PM.

"Nominations will be given to those who have acceptability and popularity. The candidate should work unitedly," he said.

An MP, under the condition of anonymity, said, "The leader [Sheikh Hasina] said a vested quarter is hatching conspiracy so that we [AL] and BNP do not come to the election. She said we have to face this conspiracy and hold the election," the ruling party MP said.

AL MPs Shamim Osman of Narayanganj, Kazi Keramat Ali of Rajbari, Noor Uddin Chowdhury Nayan of Laxmipur, Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi of Chattogram and reserved women's seat MPs Aroma Dutta and Syeda Rubina Akhter Meera were among those who spoke at the meeting.