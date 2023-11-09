We're still trying to hold election involving all parties, says Home Minister

Politics

UNB
09 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 05:43 pm

Related News

We're still trying to hold election involving all parties, says Home Minister

"If BNP does not come to the polls, it is their matter," the home minister said.

UNB
09 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 05:43 pm
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said they are still trying to hold the upcoming national election with participation of all parties as the Prime Minister wants it.

"We are still trying to hold the election with participation of all parties. But BNP is used to do politics of envy and that is what they are doing," he said.

The home minister was talking to reporters before taking part in a series of programmes at Natore Circuit House in the afternoon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said the schedule for the national elections will be announced soon.

"Voters of this country do not like bloodshed and violence. If BNP does not come to the polls, it is their matter. BNP is committing violence by blocking the streets, so people have rejected them," he also said.

Letter, the minister inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner at Natore Superintendent of Police's office and the newly constructed Natore Passport Office Building.

Bangladesh / Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / election / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

9h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

10h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

11h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

How underwear, lipstick and dating sites are related to anticipate a recession?

1h | TBS Economy
Laos is spiraling toward a debt crisis as China looms large

Laos is spiraling toward a debt crisis as China looms large

2h | TBS Economy
'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

7h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

23h | TBS World