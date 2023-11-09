We're still trying to hold election involving all parties, says Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said they are still trying to hold the upcoming national election with participation of all parties as the Prime Minister wants it.

"We are still trying to hold the election with participation of all parties. But BNP is used to do politics of envy and that is what they are doing," he said.

The home minister was talking to reporters before taking part in a series of programmes at Natore Circuit House in the afternoon.

He said the schedule for the national elections will be announced soon.

"Voters of this country do not like bloodshed and violence. If BNP does not come to the polls, it is their matter. BNP is committing violence by blocking the streets, so people have rejected them," he also said.

Letter, the minister inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner at Natore Superintendent of Police's office and the newly constructed Natore Passport Office Building.