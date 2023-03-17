We'll soon win in anti-govt movement: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said they will become victorious soon together with people in their ongoing anti-government movement for the restoration of people's voting and other rights.

"We've initiated the movement not to come to power as our goal is to turn Bangladesh into a truly modern welfare state so that people can get back their all rights. We also launched the movement to ensure justice, equality, and remove equality," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also said they made good progress in their current movement. "The language we see in the eyes of ordinary people and their strong desire and determination give us inspiration and courage to move forward every day. I believe very soon we will win this struggle with the people of Bangladesh."

'Arpan Bangladesh', a voluntary organisation, arranged programme at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in memory of the opposition leaders and activists who were killed recently in the ongoing movement for the restoration of democracy and demanding the unconditional release of the BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The voluntary organisation also provided the family members of slain opposition leaders and activists with gifts ahead of Ramadan.

Fakhrul said he joins the progarmmes for the family members of the victims of enforced disappearance and killing with a very heavy heart. "I have been attending such events for the last 15 years. "When I come to such programmes I feel sad and they (victims' families) also feel the same. But so far we have not been able to do much for them."

Pointing at the victims' family members, he said, "You have lost husbands, fathers, sons, and brothers. The history of human civilization says that such supreme sacrifice will never go in vain. Their blood and the tears of their mothers can never go in vain."

Fakhrul said they liberated the country by waging a war against the Pakistani occupation forces as they snatched the rights of people, destroyed democracy, and denied handing over power to an elected government. "We also fought to get a democratic Bangladesh. "We won that battle. Unfortunately, we are again fighting and giving our lives to get that democracy back."

He said freedom fighters never imagined a Bangladesh where there is no human dignity, security of life, freedom of expression, voting rights, and justice.

Fakhrul said the lawyers who were subjected to attacks went to the Chief Justice on Thursday seeking his initiative to resolve the problem that emerged over the Supreme Court Bar Association. "He (Chief Justices) told them he would do if he has any option to do anything. Then, where will we go, to whom will we go, and where will the people of the country go?"