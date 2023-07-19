We’ll no longer tolerate persecution, give fitting reply: Mirza Abbas

BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas on Wednesday warned that their party will no longer tolerate political persecution and come up with a fitting reply in the days to come.

"The people of Bangladesh will realise their right to vote. We have endured your (govt's) torture for 15 years. We won't tolerate it anymore," he said.

Speaking at a rally before starting the BNP's march from Utara's Abdullahpur towards Jatrabari in the capital, Abbas alleged that the Awami League cadres attacked BNP's peaceful march programme in different parts of the country on Tuesday, killing a man and injuring many others.

"Inshallah, we will give a befitting reply to the repressions you (AL) carried out on us yesterday across the country," he said.

The BNP leader said their party has been on a peaceful movement to restore democracy and the rights of people. "We have to realise our freedom of expression and our right to vote."

"How can we spare you when you throw brickbats and stones from Bangla College (Mirpur) while we're staging our march? It won't happen. The days of sparing you are over. No one else will be spared as we have to protect our rights," he said.

The BNP leader said their party leaders and workers have learned how to go to jail, embrace death and hold rallies and processions (braving obstacles). "We'll no longer tolerate your torture. We'll respond to atrocities."

He alleged that the ruling party leaders and workers are creating chaos in the name of "peace procession" countering BNP's peaceful programmes.

"A man of our party was killed in Laxmipur yesterday (Tuesday) and you are creating chaos in the name of peace march. Why do you want to create trouble?" the BNP leader said.

He urged the ruling party not to give counter programmes to avoid violence and chaos.

Reacting to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that their party will not move even a hair's breadth from the constitution in holding the next national election, Abbas said they also want the election as per the constitution that was before annulling the 15th amendment.

Later, Abbas formally inaugurated the march programme in front of Polwel Market at Uttara's Abdullahpur around 11:05 am.

Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies joined the march programme for the second day in a row under the scorching sun.

A similar programme is being held in all other metropolitan cities and district towns today.

Earlier on Tuesday, BNP marched from Gabtoi to Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka as well as in all cities and district towns.

The party's march on Tuesday was marked by violent clashes with police and Awami League activists across the country that left at least one man dead and several hundred people injured.

BNP's march also came under attack near Mirpur's Govt Bangla college in the capital, resulting in a clash between the supporters of the ruling and opposition parties.

Alongside the BNP, Ganatantra Mancha, 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samomona Jote, the Liberal Democratic Party, Gonoforum and People's Party, Labour Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad Gonotantrik Bam Oikya, Samomona Gonotantrik Peshajibi Jote and Sadaran Chhatra Odhikar Sanrakshan Parishad are also staging marches in the city's different areas for a second straight day.

On July 12, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir formally announced a 'one-point' movement with the goal to remove Awami League from power to hold the upcoming national elections under a neutral government.

As part of the first programme to realise the one-point demand, he also announced a two-day countrywide march programme for July 18 and 19.

BNP and 36 other parties are likely to announce fresh programmes for their one-point movement today.