We will take to streets to thwart BNP-Jamaat’s conspiracy: Jubo League general secretary

Politics

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 07:16 pm

Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil said the leaders and activists of Awami League's three affiliated organisations will take to the streets to foil BNP-Jamaat's conspiracy through Friday's peace rally.

"BNP is a party that aims to destroy the nation… We are not holding a rally to counter BNP's programmes," Nikhil said at a joint press conference at the central office of Chhatra League at Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday (27 July).

Nikhil stated, "I want to make it clear that our country is progressing under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. However, BNP-Jamaat has emerged to jeopardise the future of our young generation. Swecchasebak League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League activists have taken to the streets to prevent them."

He further said, "Tarique Rahman is planning the destruction of the young generation from London. The anti-state forces in Bangladesh are attempting to push the youth towards destruction under the guise of a youth rally."

The Jubo League president stated that people from all walks of life would unite in their rally tomorrow. 

He firmly asserted that there would be no room for the 21st August grenade attackers on the soil of Bangladesh. 

Acting President of Awami Swecchasebak League Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Shachchu, General Secretary AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu and Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain also spoke at the press conference.

