Mirza Fakhrul is the force of the July-August mass uprising: National Citizens Committee Convener

Terming Bangladesh Nationalist Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the force of the July-August mass uprising, Convener of National Citizen's Committee Nasiruddin Patwari has vowed to protect Bangladesh Nationalist Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders of his party if anyone tries to harm them.

In a Facebook post, Nasiruddin today (4 November) urged all parties of the July-August mass uprising to remain united and keep the fight going.

"There might be a disagreement regarding the way to remove the fascist system, but any misbehaviour with those who were in the field fighting with us has to be avoided," Nasiruddin said.

Calling on everyone to engage in rebuilding Bangladesh, Nasiruddin also said the committee is united with everyone on the fundamental issues of the nation.

"We won't spare anyone who will try to damage the sovereignty, education, food, habitat, environment and climate of the country," Nasiruddin added.

Bin Yamin Mollah, another member of the committee, urged everyone to remain cautious so that the fascist forces cannot take back control of the country.

"It has to be ensured that the fascist forces cannot take part in elections, even as individuals. We don't want them to rise again and launch violence on the people," Yamin said.

Yamin further called upon the government to punish the Awami League men and ensure justice.