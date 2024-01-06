Election Commission not bothered about any US visa restrictions: CEC Awal

The Election Commission does not fall under the purview of the US visa restrictions so it was not bothered about it, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today (6 January).

Replying to a question from a journalist during a press conference on the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka, he said, "The US' firm stance is that elections should be free and fair and whoever obstructs the process will come under visa restriction.

"The EC is not obstructing elections. We are encouraging all to participate and cast votes. We [EC] do not fall under the declared policy on visa restrictions."

Responding to reporters, he further said, "Who is obstructing the election is for the US to figure out. Is it the parties who are participating in the election? Or the parties who have boycotted the election? Or is it the parties declaring blockades and hartal? I do not know who is setting fires to polling stations, public transports, trains, killing and hurting people."

Awal reiterated his promise of doing the best to deliver a free, fair and transparent election, adding, "From our end, we want to present the elections in accordance with the international standards, and Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, etc."

He said the EC would be happy if the US took proper action against those trying to sabotage the elections.

"The EC is not at all bothered about what the US said regarding visa restrictions," he added.

He also said the commission wants the national polls to be monitored both locally and internationally.

"We have law enforcement agencies working to maintain law and order. Voting will start at 8:00am and end at 4:00pm."

However, replying to a query, the CEC added that if there remains a queue of voters outside the centre even after the said period, the polling time will be extended.

"The polling will end only when every voter at the polling stations is done voting."

He added that voting will be done in transparent ballot boxes to ensure a fair election.

"Every candidate is requested to keep a polling agent in the polling station so that the voters are not obstructed while voting," said Awal.

He also said, "We have laws as per the criteria for democratic elections. It is the desire of the people of Bangladesh that voters can vote peacefully."

The JS polls are slated for tomorrow.

There are over 11.97 crore voters currently.

The elections are set to take place across 299 constituencies. The EC suspended polling at Naogaon-2 seat after Aminul Haque, the independent candidate for the seat, died hours after being allocated election symbols on 29 December.

A total of 1,970 candidates, including a large number of independent candidates, are vying for the JS this time. 28 parties are participating in the polls, with the ruling Awami League and the Jatiyo Party dominating the electoral field in terms of number of candidates. The BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam and several other parties have boycotted the election.