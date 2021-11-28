We need Khaleda Zia to keep the country stable: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 02:47 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that Bangladesh "needs" Khaleda Zia for "stability and peace."

He said that the government is not allowing the BNP chairperson to go abroad for treatment due to political vengeance.

The senior BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a protest rally organised by the Swechchhasebak Dal in front of the National Press Club on Sunday morning demanding the release of Khaleda and her treatment abroad.

Speaking as the chief guest, the BNP secretary general said, "Today, people of the country remain imprisoned. No one can speak their mind."

"But Khaleda Zia is the only leader who can bring back democracy," he added while expressing solidarity with the ongoing students' movement for "half pass."

He said that at a time when families are struggling to pay for their children's high tuition fees, the government – only to serve the interest of the Awami League syndicate – increased fuel prices that eventually led to the hike of bus fares.

"We support the [student] movement. The government should accept their demands and subsidize bus fares if necessary," Fakhrul furthered.

Addressing the rally, BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman said, "The government has been trying to kill Khaleda Zia through slow poisoning. And this is why they are not allowing her to go abroad."

He further warned that if something happens to Khaleda Zia, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be the number one accused. "Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Law Minister Anisul Huq and everyone else involved would be brought under trial."

Among others, Swechchhasebak Dal President Mustafizur Rahman, General Secretary Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel, Krishak Dal President Hasan Jafir Tuhin, Juba Dal General Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku also attended the protest. 

