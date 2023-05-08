We left Ganatantra Mancha to increase our organisational strength: Reza Kibria

Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Reza Kibria has said his party left the Ganatantra Mancha alliance to increase their organisational strength.

Back in 2022, Seven political parties – Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Rab), Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bhasani Onusari Parishad, Rastra Sangskar Andolon and Gonosanghati Andolon – launched the new alliance Ganatantra Mancha aiming to change the government.

However, Gono Odhikar Parishad left the platform amid internal conflicts and mutual doubts within the alliance.

"We need to increase our organisational strength to be able to unseat the illegitimate government. You can evaluate how much organisational power the Ganatantra Mancha has. We did not think we could grow from this alliance," Reza Kibria said while talking to reporters after attending a programme at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Monday (8 May).

However, he announced to continue the movement against the government to establish people's right to vote.

Reza Kibria, son of slain former Awami League Finance Minister Shah AMS Kibria, also clarified there is no possibility to form an alliance with the ruling party.

"We have engaged in discussions with the BNP regarding the anti-government movement. Whenever the Ganatantra Mancha organises any anti-government programme, we will be there. But, it is not an effective group," Reza Kibria said.

When asked if their departure from the alliance was a strategy to secure registration from the Election Commission, Reza Kibria said, "No, that is not the reason behind our decision. Our primary focus is on organisational work.

"Our leaders and activists are occupied with their responsibilities and do not have the time to dedicate to Ganatantra Mancha's programmes."