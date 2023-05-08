We left Ganatantra Mancha to increase our organisational strength: Reza Kibria

Politics

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 06:54 pm

Related News

We left Ganatantra Mancha to increase our organisational strength: Reza Kibria

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 06:54 pm
We left Ganatantra Mancha to increase our organisational strength: Reza Kibria

Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Reza Kibria has said his party left the Ganatantra Mancha alliance to increase their organisational strength.

Back in 2022, Seven political parties – Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Rab), Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bhasani Onusari Parishad, Rastra Sangskar Andolon and Gonosanghati Andolon – launched the new alliance Ganatantra Mancha aiming to change the government.

However, Gono Odhikar Parishad left the platform amid internal conflicts and mutual doubts within the alliance.

"We need to increase our organisational strength to be able to unseat the illegitimate government. You can evaluate how much organisational power the Ganatantra Mancha has. We did not think we could grow from this alliance," Reza Kibria said while talking to reporters after attending a programme at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Monday (8 May).

However, he announced to continue the movement against the government to establish people's right to vote.

Reza Kibria, son of slain former Awami League Finance Minister Shah AMS Kibria, also clarified there is no possibility to form an alliance with the ruling party.

"We have engaged in discussions with the BNP regarding the anti-government movement. Whenever the Ganatantra Mancha organises any anti-government programme, we will be there. But, it is not an effective group," Reza Kibria said.

When asked if their departure from the alliance was a strategy to secure registration from the Election Commission, Reza Kibria said, "No, that is not the reason behind our decision. Our primary focus is on organisational work. 

"Our leaders and activists are occupied with their responsibilities and do not have the time to dedicate to Ganatantra Mancha's programmes."

Top News

'Gono Odhikar Parishad' / Ganatantra Mancha / Reza Kibria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

7h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

8h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

10h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

1h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

4h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

1h | TBS Stories
What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46